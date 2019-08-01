HUNTINGTON - Former Lawrence County High School pitcher Chandler Shepherd is the latest local baseball star to make it to the big leagues.
The Baltimore Orioles promoted Shepherd, a right-handed starter, from Triple-A Norfolk and he joined the club in San Diego Monday night.
Shepherd, 26, was a 13th-round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox out of the University of Kentucky in 2014. He spent five seasons in the Boston organization before being designated for assignment on May 17. One day later, the Chicago Cubs claimed Shepherd and sent him to Triple-A Iowa. On May 22 the Cubs designated Shepherd for assignment and the Orioles claimed him.
Baltimore sent Shepherd to Triple-A, where he was 0-4 with a 7.15 earned run average. In 29 innings, Shepherd gave up 54 hits struck out 43 and walked 14. Opponents batted .342.
For his career, Shepherd is 17-32 with a 4.37 ERA.
Shepherd is the second player from Louisa, Kentucky, to reach the major leagues, joining Cliff Fannin, who debuted in 1945 with the St. Louis Browns, now the Baltimore Orioles. Fannin went 34-51 in eight seasons.
Shepherd was part of an extensive shuffling of the Orioles pitching staff. Baltimore reinstated starting pitcher Nate Karns from the 60-day disabled list and designated him for assignment. The O's also placed rookie all-star pitcher John Means on the disabled list because of a strained bicep and option left-handed reliever Tanner Scott to Norfolk to create room for Shepherd. Pitchers Dillon Tate and Evan Phillips also were promoted from the minor leagues. Baltimore also claimed infielder Jose Rondon off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.