For Poca, Saturday’s loss to Williamstown in the Class AA boys basketball state championship game certainly stung.
But for one key contributor, the sting of the Yellowjackets burned just a little more intensely.
Lost in the game and the comeback that came up short, buried in the numbers and the history, Ethan Payne’s prep career took another step toward closing.
Isaac McKneely gets to return to pursue a championship next year. So do fellow starters Toby Payne, Kambel Meeks and Jackson Toney.
But Ethan Payne does not as he closed the book on his basketball career in the 50-47 loss, another bitter end in a season and career full of them.
It’s a book of pages adorned with tales of incredible highs and biting lows, what was and what could have been, awards earned and postseasons taken away. In the end, the 2019 Kennedy Award winner will move on to continue his gridiron career at Marshall without the state title the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder so desperately coveted — unless the Dots manage one in baseball.
“Growing up, you’re always like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to win a state championship,’” Payne said. “We have a fantastic group, but sometimes things don’t go your way. In football, we made the playoffs we didn’t have the opportunity to play in the state championship, and this year we finally got here and hopefully our underclassmen learn from this.”
Few if any can relate to Payne’s prep career. The Dots were the doormat of Cardinal Conference football and, by and large, Class AA. Poca had lost 39 straight games before defeating Buffalo in 2017, Payne’s freshman year.
The turnaround began in earnest the following season as Payne helped lead the Dots to a 9-2 record. But he was injured late in the season against Winfield and could mostly only look on as Poca fell 41-14 at home in the first round of the playoffs to Weir.
The following season was the year of retribution as Payne ran roughshod over the competition, racking up 2,845 rushing yards and scoring 49 touchdowns on his way to 276 points, breaking Curt Warner’s state record of 263 set in 1978. It came with a Kennedy Award and a heaping helping of individual accolades.
But it didn’t come with a ring as Poca fell in the second round of the playoffs to Oak Glen matchup between two unbeaten teams. Torrential downpours muddied O.O. White Stadium in Poca and the Dots fell just short, losing 25-20.
And then came the COVID-19 pandemic. Last winter, poised with a basketball team fresh off of a state-tournament appearance in 2019, Poca was considered one of the favorites entering the Class AA regional co-finals. That’s when the sports world stopped, and those games and the ensuing state tournament were never played.
Those problems continued into football season, where the Dots were considered one of the Class AA favorites entering the year with the reigning Kennedy Award winner now a senior in the Poca backfield. But it just wasn’t meant to be as the Dots played only seven games, with Payne playing in just four. Contact tracing ended the Dots’ season, with Poca being unable to compete in a scheduled first-round playoff game against Robert C. Byrd.
“You just learn to take it day by day,” Payne said of the pandemic. “In football season, you practice all week and you don’t know if you’re going to play or not. Then you get to Friday and they call you and tell you you can’t play this week because of the color of the county you’re in. It’s mentally exhausting for that to happen.”
Finally, there was Saturday. The pieces were all aligned as the Dots, fresh off a close, emotional win over rival Charleston Catholic in the semifinals, seemed poised to finally crest the mountain and give Payne his storybook ending. But that did not happen.
Afterward, Payne stood in the bowels of the Charleston Coliseum and, despite the bitter loss, was able to put some perspective on the title that never came and his legacy at his hometown school.
“I’m just thankful to have had a basketball season this year,” Payne said. “The people did a great job getting it organized and I’m just really, really blessed to play in the state championship.”
As for his mark on the small town in Poca and on an athletic program that had its varying measures of success in the past few years, Dots coach Allen Osborne said there’s no doubt that Payne’s impact will be felt for a long time, championship plaque or not.
“It’s not what happens to you, it’s how you handle it that’s important, and they’ve handled it really well and it’ll make them better people,” Osborne said. “Every day’s not Christmas. The kids are resilient and he’s a special kid, we’re going to miss him.
“He’s a very talented young man and Marshall is getting a great kid. He’s a winner.”