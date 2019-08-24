LOUISA, Ky. — The 2019 Kentucky high school football season kicked off Friday at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium with the visiting Paintsville Tigers picking up an impressive 48-17 win over host Lawrence County.
Things looked good for the Class 3A Bulldogs (0-1) early — opening at home and its defense holding Paintsville to zero first downs in the first quarter while taking advantage of two Tiger turnovers.
However, Paintsville head coach Joe Chirico’s team flipped the switch in the second quarter.
John Phelps got Paintsville (1-0) on the scoreboard with a 44-yard touchdown run with 6:29 to go in the period to cut the lead to 10-7.
Then junior quarterback Jake Hyden ran for a 7-yard score to give the Tigers the lead, which they stretched to 11 points by halftime after Hyden found Nick Keeton for a 34-yard TD pass with 4.1 seconds remaining in the first half.
After trailing by two scores early, the late touchdown pass gave Paintsville a 21-10 halftime lead and took all the air out of Varney Memorial Stadium.
Halftime did little to help Lawrence County regroup.
The Bulldogs fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and Paintsville needed just three plays for Hyden to use a quarterback keeper to find the end zone.
Lawrence County had its best drive since the first quarter on the ensuing possession, moving the ball to the Paintsville 13-yard line, but turned possession over on downs, ending any rally attempt.
The Bulldogs followed that possession with an interception and a punt as the Tigers continued to roll up points. Paintsville scored 48 straight points in the game before Lawrence County quarterback Braden Gillespie called his own number for a six-yard run that set the final score. It was Gillespie’s second score of the contest.
PAINTSVILLE 0 21 20 7 — 48
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10 0 0 7 — 17
LC — B. Gillespie 26 run (Lycans kick)
LC — Lycans 26 FG
P — Phelps 44 run (Trador kick)
P — Hyden 7 run (Trador kick)
P — Keeton 34 pass from Hyden (Trador kick)
P — Hyden 37 run (kick failed)
P — Phelps 2 run (Trador kick)
P — Phelps 30 INT return (Trador kick)
P — Thompson 11 run (Trador kick)
LC — Gillespie 6 run (Lycans kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
P / LC
First downs 9 / 9
Rushes-yards 24-178 / 43-164
Passes 10-17-1 / 1-5-2
Passing yards 147 / 15
Total yards 325 / 179
Fumbles-lost 2-1 / 4-4
Penalties-yards 5-57 / 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (P) Thompson 7-27, Hyden 8-77, J. Phelps 6-74, H. Phelps 1-5, 1-(-4); (LC) B. Gillespie 14-58, Young 8-19, Fletcher 8-23, Cantrell 8-26.
PASSING: (P) Hyden 10-17-1 147; (LC) Gillespie 1-5-2 15.
RECEIVING: (P) Thompson 1-6, H. Phelps 3-33, J. Phelps 2-33, Hall 1-4, Porter 1-28, Keeton 1-34, Fugate 1-9; (LC) Hall 1-15.