CHESAPEAKE, Ohio - Will Todd is die-hard devoted to purple, but the Chesapeake High School running back has developed an affinity for Blue and Grey.
Todd, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound senior running back/linebacker, received an invitation to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in Tampa, Florida. Todd joins teammate and fellow running back Kamron Harless in the game.
"It's exciting," Todd said of two Panthers playing in the same prestigious game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "It's a huge honor an I'm excited to play in it."
Todd said he hopes to attract attention from college recruiters. Any school that signs Todd will pick up a student-athlete with a 4.0 grade point average. He said he plans to major in political science and minor in business finance.
Todd attended a Blue-Grey Combine in March at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals. From there, he was selected to move on to the next combine in June at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. After a strong performance there, Todd was invited to the all-star game in Tampa. It is one of four Blue-Grey all-star games featuring high school seniors. Two are in Dallas and one in Atlanta.
Todd said he looks forward to the Blue-Grey game, but is focused more on Friday's 7:30 p.m. opening game with Oak Hill at Phil Davis Field.
"This is my main priority, this season," Todd said. "We want to be the best team we can be. Oak Hill is always solid and we'll have to play well. I think we have the heart and talent to play with anybody."
Todd said he is working to improve each week. His 4.56 time in the 40-yard dash is college caliber at any position.
"I'd like to stay at running back, but I would play wherever, split or slot," Todd said.
Panthers coach Todd Knipp said Todd is a worthy selection for the blue-Grey game.
"He's a hard worker," Knipp said. "He has good vision. Seeing him develop the last three years has been incredible. He's worked himself into an all-around player for us. His best football is ahead of him."