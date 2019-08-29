CHESAPEAKE, Ohio - Todd Knipp's debut as head football coach at Chesapeake probably won't feel all that new for the former Rock Hill coach.
The Panthers entertain Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Friday in the opener for both teams at Phil Davis Field. Knipp is plenty familiar with the Oaks, as he frequently coached against them with the Redmen. Just 22 miles separate Oak Hill and Rock Hill high schools.
"I had the opportunity to coach against them for a long time," said Knipp, who led the Redmen for 13 seasons before joining Chesapeake's staff as an assist in 2018, then taking over as head coach this season after Andy Clark left to become athletic director at Fairfield Union. Knipp went 6-7 against the Oaks.
Oak Hill has won six of the last 10 with the Panthers. Last year's 40-12 triumph in Oak Hill broke a three-game losing streak against Chesapeake.
Both teams scrimmaged Trimble this preseason and some onlookers said the Panthers fared a bit better than the Oaks against the defending Ohio Division VII state runner-up. Scrimmages, though, often don't tell much.
Oak Hill went 8-3 and made the playoffs last season, losing 62-13 to Meadowbrook in the first round. It was the second consecutive year Oak Hill made the postseason. If they want to return this year, each victory could be at a premium. The Oaks moved up from the Southern Ohio Conference's Division I, which featured smaller schools Eastern-Pike; Green; Portsmouth Notre Dame; Sciotoville East; Symmes Valley; and Western-Pike, along with non-football-playing schools Ironton St. Joe; New Boston; and Portsmouth Clay; to the larger-school dominated Division II, which includes Minford; Northwest; Portsmouth West; Lucasville Valley; Waverly; and Wheelersburg, as well as non-football-playing school South Webster.
"I like it," Oaks coach Paul Carver said. "It's better competition and it's a good challenge for us. It's something the kids look forward to. It's a good conference that's used to winning and putting teams in the playoffs."
The playoffs, however, are far from Carver's mind. The former Oak Hill assistant and first-year head coach said he and his players are squarely focused on Chesapeake. The Oaks, known for several years for their strong passing attack, feature a powerful running game out of the T-formation.
"Their backs run hard and they get off the line well," Knipp said of Oak Hill. "They line up and come right at you."
Carver honed his coaching skills under longtime successful southeastern Ohio coach Merrill Triplett.
"He's a good coach," Knipp said of Carver. "He's been around good coaches and he has good coaches on his staff."
Knipp said his team is working hard and getting better every day, but still has a ways to go. He added that Friday's game likely comes down to what determines most football games.
"It comes down to what I call the three biggies," Knipp said. "Blocking, tackling and hanging on to the football."