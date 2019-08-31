PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Talyn Parker scored five touchdowns Thursday night to lead Portsmouth to a 32-27 victory over Lucasville Valley in the opening game of high school football season for both teams on Thursday night in Portsmouth.
The Indians limited the Trojans' star tailback to just 20 yards on 15 carries in the first half, but couldn't keep him out of the end zone.
Parker's first score came with 4:26 left in the first quarter to tie it 7-7. Lucasville Valley had taken the lead at 6:47 of the first period on Drew Andronis' 20-yard touchdown pass to Ty Perkins.
Andronis scored on an 11-yard run to give the Indians a 14-7 lead, but Parker tied it with a 4-yard TD run. Parker then gave Portsmouth a 20-14 lead 45 seconds before halftime when he scored from the 3.
Parker scored again, but in a different manner, when he recovered an Indians fumble in the end zone to boost the Trojans' edge to 26-14 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
Back came Lucasville Valley, as Daegan Glover's one-yard TD plunge capped a 10-play, 65-yard drive to pull the Indians within 26-21 with 56 seconds to play in the third quarter. Andronis followed with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Perkins to give the Indians a 27-26 lead with 5:08 left in the game.
Portsmouth set the score when Drew Roe threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Parker with 38 seconds left.
SISSONVILLE 24, CHAPMANVILLE 8: Jackson Foster ran for 119 yards on 10 carries to lead the Indians to a triumph over the Tigers (0-1) at the University of Charleston Stadium.
Parker Shamblin passed for 153 yards for Sissonville (1-0).