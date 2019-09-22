So do turnovers at the most inopportune times.
For two-and-a-half quarters on Friday night, the undermanned Rock Hill Redmen matched the heavily-favored and visiting Portsmouth Trojans score for score, but, like many other teams before them, the Redmen simply couldn't catch Portsmouth senior Talyn Parker.
Rock Hill also was hurt by two lost fumbles which led directly to 14 second-half Portsmouth points.
Parker, the reigning Division V Southeast Ohio district offensive player of the year, poured on 266 rushing yards and all five Trojan touchdowns, and Portsmouth posted a 40-28 Ohio Valley Conference victory. The matchup marked the OVC opener for both clubs, as Portsmouth stayed undefeated at 4-0, while the Redmen remain winless at 0-4.
In fact, for the Trojans, it is the first time that the tradition-rich program has started a season with four triumphs since 2002. That is important, per Portsmouth second-year head coach Bruce Kalb.
"I'm very happy for this group of seniors and very proud of the work they have done so far for this 4-0 start," Kalb said. "They deserve all the credit as the leaders on this team. To do something that hasn't been done in 17 years is special. We have a lot of football ahead of us of course and a lot of things we need to clean up and work on, but these seniors have led the way and deserve this start to the season that we've had."
While it's been an excellent beginning to 2019 for the Trojans, it's been the exact opposite for the Redmen.
Rock Hill has suffered several injuries - some season-ending - over the course of the first four games, including starting senior running backs Zak Adkins and T.J. McGinnis. Add to that MASH unit on Friday was fellow senior starting back Logan Hankins, who didn't play in the second half due to suffering concussion-like symptoms. The Redmen, though, moved the ball well, but fumbled the opening kickoff of the second half and the Trojans scored four plays later for a 24-14 lead.
Parker's fifth touchdown doubled Portsmouth lead to 40-20.
"The final score doesn't reflect how hard our kids played and how well we played at times," said Rock Hill head coach Mark Lutz. "I thought we handled the line of scrimmage most of the game, which is what we tried to do. That's the best our offensive line has blocked all year. We had kids out injured and we lost Logan Hankins early, then we're playing (Talyn) Parker who is just lightning in a bottle. If you don't tackle him, more than likely he is going to break one. He had two long runs tonight. Then we had two unfortunate turnovers at the wrong times, one of which set up a short field for them and the other we were driving the ball. We controlled the line of scrimmage, and there weren't too many negative plays that we had. A loss is a loss, but our kids played hard and that's all I can ask of them."
The Redmen, which did not attempt a single pass, ran the football 55 times for a massive 302 yards and picked up 24 first downs.
Logan Hankins had 46 first-half yards and a touchdown on seven carries, but sophomore Owen Hankins and junior Hayden Harper carried 20 times apiece, as Hankins amounted 142 yards while Harper hit for 102 and two short touchdown runs (four and two yards).
Parker picked up his 266 yards on 16 carries, as the Trojans rushed 27 times for 331 yards as a team. Drew Roe, Portsmouth's sophomore quarterback, completed 11 of 17 passes for 137 yards, with Eric Purdy catching eight of Roe's passes for 107 yards.
PORTSMOUTH 8 8 16 8 - 40
ROCK HILL 8 6 6 8 - 28
P - Parker 59 run (Parker run)
RH - Hankins 9 run (Hankins run)
P - Parker 2 run (Parker run)
RH - Harper 4 run (pass failed)
P- Parker 11 run (Duncan pass from Roe)
RH - Harper 2 run (run failed)
P - Parker 69 run (McCoy run)
P - Parker, 25 run (Wallace pass from Roe)
RH - Massie 1 run (Harper run)
Team statistics
P RH
First downs 22 24
Plays from scrimmage 44 55
Rushes-yards 27-331 55-302
Passing yards 137 0
Total yards 468 302
Cmp-Att-Int. 11-17-0 0-0-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 5-56 4-30
Punts-average 0-0 1-29
Individual Leaders
RUSHING: Portsmouth: Talyn Parker 16-266 5TD, Drew Roe 4-32, Donavon Carr 2-14, Beau Hammond 1-12, Tyler McCoy 3-8, Team 1-(-1); Rock Hill: Owen Hankins 20-142, Hayden Harper 20-102 2TD, Logan Hankins 7-46 TD, Skylar Kidd 5-19, Hunter Massie 3-(-7) TD
PASSING: Portsmouth: Drew Roe 11-17-0-137; Rock Hill: none
RECEIVING: Portsmouth: Eric Purdy 8-107, Bryce Wallace 2-16, Michael Duncan 1-14; Rock Hill: none