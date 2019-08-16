The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday night that former Huntington High School basketball star Patrick Patterson agreed to a $2.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The deal is worth the veteran's minimum given the experience of Patterson, who is entering his 10th NBA season, and comes two weeks after the 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward secured a buyout for the final year of his contract from Oklahoma City and became a free agent after clearing waivers.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.