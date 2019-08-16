The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday night that former Huntington High School basketball star Patrick Patterson agreed to a $2.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The deal is worth the veteran's minimum given the experience of Patterson, who is entering his 10th NBA season, and comes two weeks after the 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward secured a buyout for the final year of his contract from Oklahoma City and became a free agent after clearing waivers.