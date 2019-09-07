IRONTON — Ryan Payne scored two goals to lead Ironton St. Joe (4-1) to a 4-2 victory over Maysville (Kentucky) St. Patrick Thursday in boys high school soccer.

Bryce Balestra and Jackson Rowe also scored for the Flyers, who received assists from Payne, Rowe and Zach Roach. Jimmy Mahlmeister made eight saves.

SOUTH POINT 8, PORTSMOUTH 1: The Pointers built an 8-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the Trojans in an Ohio Valley Conference game in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Braylon Balandra gave South Point (3-3 overall, 3-1 OVC) the lead with a goal two minutes into the game. Josh Helton scored the clinching goal at 12:00. Tyler Lilly, Isaiah Nease, Carmie McGuffin, Ryan Goodson, Matthew Allen and Logan Southall also scored for the Pointers. Brody Blackwell made four saves.

Alonso Salinas broke up the shutout with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Girls

HURRICANE 13, ST. ALBANS 0: Bailey Fisher netted six goals in the easy road win for the Redskins.

Dani Ray and Lauren Coleman scored two goals each for Hurricane (6-0) and Abby Fowler, Grace Drake and Claire Roberts also had a goal apiece.

Olivia Bird recorded the shutout.

