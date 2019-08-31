The Tomcats rolled past Boyd County 53-7 to secure the 700th win in school history. Ashland is one of only nine schools in the Bluegrass State to have reached that milestone.
"It feels great," Ashland coach Tony Love said. "Think of the legacy they're trying to leave. Embrace this. This has not happened at a lot of schools."
The event will be commemorated with special ceremonies at next week's home game against George Washington. As part of the celebration, all former Tomcat varsity players will be invited to take part in a special pregame ceremony. Plans will be announced during the week.
"It's pretty humbling," said Love as he reflects on head coaches prior to him. "Put a mark on the program in a positive way."
Boyd County scored in the late stages of the fourth period to avoid its third straight shutout against Ashland. The home team won the previous meetings 48-0 and 67-0. The Tomcats extended their winning streak in the series to 17 games.
"All around a great effort," Love said.
Ashland dominated the first half and got the benefit of a short field nearly the whole time when on offense. Blake Hester and Keontae Pittman each scored twice and the Tomcats got a defensive score. The home side then got a 26-yard TD strike from Jake Gregg to Colten Pinson on the final play of the half. The 41-0 lead meant a running clock in the second half. Pittman had 92 yards on six carries and Hester 82 on 12.
Hester got Ashland's first TD on a 2-yard run with the big play being a 41-yard pass from Gregg to J.T. Garrett for a first down at the visitors' 8.
Ashland then stopped Boyd County on a fourth-and-8 at the 50, throwing Dayne Lawson for a 1-yard loss. On the next snap, Pittman raced 49 yards up the middle for a TD.
Ashland followed with a 9-play, 81-yard drive with the TD coming on a 1-yard run by Hester. The Tomcats wrapped up the scoring bonanza with a 15-yard run by Hunter Gillum after he picked up a fumble by Joe Lusby.
Play was stopped with 3:48 left in the second period on a lightning delay.
Ashland scored twice in the second half with a running clock.
BOYD COUNTY 0 0 0 7 - 7
ASHLAND 14 27 6 6 - 53
First quarter
A - Hester 2 run (Slone kick), 7:22.
A - Pittman 49 run (Slone kick), 3:42.
Second quarter
A - Hester 1 run (run failed), 8:32.
A - Gillum 15 fumble return (Slone kick), 7:02.
A - Pittman 24 run (Slone kick), 2:45.
A - Pinson 26 pass from Gregg (Slone kick), 0:00.
Third quarter
A - Hester 14 run (kick failed), 10:10.
Fourth quarter
A - Palladino 21 pass from Pinson (runj failed), 5:35.
BC - Lunsford 54 run (Crum kick), 2:45.
Team stats
BC A
Rushes-yards 31-153 28-213
Passing yards 0 108
Comp-att-int 0-2-1 6-7-0
Total offense 153 318
Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0
Penalties 3-20 3-35
Individual stats
Boyd County
Rushing: Lunsford 10-20, Lawson 7-22, Joe Lusby 14-111.
Passing: Lunsford 0-2-1.
Receiving: none.
Ashland
Rushing: Pittman 6-92, Stephens 1-3, Kelley 1-8, Hester 12-82, Gregg 2-minus 1, Palladino 2-27, Mullins 4-2.
Passing: Gregg 5-6-0, 87 yards; Pinson 1-1-0, 21.
Receiving: Garrett 1-41, Pittman 1-8, Hester 2-12, Pinson 1-26, Palladino 1-21.