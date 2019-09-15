COAL GROVE, Ohio — Portsmouth West scored the final 14 points and pitched a second-half shutout to defeat Coal Grove 21-12 in high school football at Patterson Field on Friday.
The Hornets erased an early 7-0 deficit by scoring a dozen straight in a span of almost 11 minutes, but the Senators answered Coal Grove's second touchdown with a nine-play, 60-yard, four-minute drive to take the lead at 15-12. Portsmouth West (2-1) shut out the Hornets for the final 31 minutes, 46 seconds, and went up 21-12 following the opening series of the second half — a six-play, 61-yard drive that spanned 2:09.
"This was our first road game of the year with a young team, so you never know how your kids are going to react when they face adversity.
"We had a good hardworking week of practice, we played well tonight, and our kids did an outstanding job of persevering and bouncing back and coming back and getting this one," Portsmouth West coach Ben Johnson said. "We've had some trouble holding on to the ball this year."
This time it was the Senators sparking turnovers, forcing Coal Grove quarterback Cory Borders into three interceptions and holding him to 24 yards on 3 of 8 passing. Johnson said interceptions were a point of emphasis.
"We talked before the game that we hadn't had any interceptions yet this year," he said. "We wanted to improve in our pass coverage."
The entire West defense did its job, especially over the final 26 minutes.
The Hornets had just 48 second-half yards - with Coal Grove's final five possessions resulting in the three interceptions, a turnover on downs after a 10- play drive, and a punt following a three-and-out series.
Meanwhile, West tacked on what turned out to be the only second-half score.
The Senators made it 21-12 just two minutes and 16 seconds into the third quarter, as William Journey's gains of 23, 12 and four yards moved Portsmouth West from its own 39 to the Hornet 18. Hunter Brown then took a well-executed inside counter trap to the end zone from 18 yards.
Despite the loss, which dropped his team to 1-2, Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas said he liked the fight and will his Hornets displayed.
"Our kids played hard, our effort was outstanding and we battled like crazy, but we just missed some plays that we needed to make tonight," Lucas said.
"We're young and inexperienced and we're playing good teams. We have to clean up some mistakes. When you are playing good SOC II teams like we have the last two weeks, they make you pay for those mistakes.
"West was opportunistic on a few plays there where they converted third-and-longs, things like that where they kept the ball. I'm proud of our kids, but we just have to step up and make a play here and there."
The Hornets made some plays early. Of their 192 rushing yards, 67 of those came courtesy of Austin Stapleton on the Hornets' first touchdown - which answered the Senators' initial score in a matter of just 49 seconds and two plays. The extra-point attempt failed, but Coal Grove seized the lead following a nine-play, 84-yard march, which Austin Stormes capped with a 3-yard toss sweep to the right. Stormes broke free for a 40-yard dash to the Senator 18-yard-line, as Stapleton then ran for 12 yards on a fullback trap to the 1.
However, the Hornets' only other play in double-digit yardage was a Borders pass completion for 11 yards to Justin Hicks. Storms amassed 96 yards on 16 carries, while Stapleton tallied 94 yards on 15 attempts.
Journey, who paced the Senators and all rushers with 112 yards on 23 carries, crossed from three yards to get Portsmouth West on the board at the 6:57 mark of the opening quarter.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 7 8 6 0 - 21
COAL GROVE 6 6 0 0 - 12
PW - Journey 3 run (Hazelbaker kick)
CG - Stapleton 67 run (run failed)
CG - Stormes 3 run (pass failed)
PW - Brown 27 pass from Bradford (Journey pass from Bradford)
PW - Brown 18 run (kick failed)
Team statistics
PW CG
First downs 20 10
Rushes-yards 49-215 36-192
Passing yards 94 24
Total yards 309 216
Passing 9-12-0 3-8-3
Fumbles-lost 3-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-32 3-33
Punts 4-23.75 3-32.7
Individual Leaders
RUSHING: Portsmouth West: William Journey 23-112, Mitchell Malnar 8- 51, Hunter Brown 8-39, Luke Bradford 9-18, Team 1-(-5); Coal Grove: Austin Stormes 16-96, Austin Stapleton 15-94, Joe Abrams 2-4, Cory Borders 3-(- 2)
PASSING: Portsmouth West: Luke Bradford 9-12-0-94; Coal Grove: Cory Borders 3-8-3-24
RECEIVING: Portsmouth West: Hunter Brown 3-35, Caleb Journey 2-37, Mitchell Malnar 2-21, Brandon Anderson 1-6, William Journey 1-(-5); Coal Grove: Justin Hicks 1-11, Austin Stormes 1-9, Joe Abrams 1-4