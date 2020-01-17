HURRICANE, W.Va. — Autumn Lewis scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Cabell Midland (12-0) to a 59-39 victory over Hurricane (2-10) Thursday in high school girls basketball.
K.K Potter scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Knights, ranked second in Class AAA. Jayda Allie scored 13 points. Jazmyn Wheeler scored nine points and snared 13 rebounds.
WAYNE 74, CHAPMANVILLE 72: Sara Hooks scored 34 points to help the No. 4 Pioneers (11-1) edge the eighth-ranked Tigers in a battle of strong Class AA teams.
Hooks made seven 3-pointers for Wayne. Olivia Dalton scored 19 points and Ali Williamson 18 for Chapmanville.
SPRING VALLEY 71, RIVERSIDE 43: Caroline Asbury scored 13 points, snagged eight rebounds, made six steals and issued three assists to lead the Timberwolves to a rout of the visiting Warriors.
Ten players scored for Spring Valley, which used a 14-0 run in the first quarter to take a 17-3 lead it never relinquished. Bree Saunders scored 10 points, snatched seven rebounds and made seven steals. Ella Edwards snared 13 rebounds.
Jasmine Symms led Riverside with 27 points.
The Timberwolves (6-4) return to action at 5:15 p.m. Saturday vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame in the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown at Fairland.
RIVERSIDE 5 16 14 8 — 43: Jasmine Symms 27, Bare 2, Merrell 2, Monroe 2, Nickoson 2, McKenzie 8.
SPRING VALLEY 18 18 17 18 — 71: Christopher 7, Bre Saunders 10, V. Asbury 6, Riggs 9, Noble 2, Bailey 6, Meeredith 9, Edwards 8, Straley 1, C. Asbury 13.
Wednesday
Girls
WAHAMA 50, MEIGS 31: Hannah Rose scored 15 points and Emma Gibbs pulled down 14 rebounds as the White Falcons (5-4) beat the Marauders (4-11) in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 22 points.
Boys
ST. ALBANS 80, HURRICANE 66: Rodney Toler scored 24 points and Jaimelle Claytor 21 to lead the visiting Red Dragons past the Redskins.
Drew Reed added 13 points for St. Albans (6-3). Austin Dearing paced Hurricane (4-6) with 19 points. Austin Womack scored 17.