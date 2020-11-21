WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Sophomore Lexi Dever scored 16 points and Eden Cline 15 to lead Portsmouth West (1-0) to a 67-35 victory over Rock Hill (0-1) Friday night in girls high school basketball.
Maelynn Howell scored 11 points for the Senators, who finished with a 45-21 rebounding edge. Charlie Jo Howard chipped in 10 points.
Portsmouth West jumped to a 13-5 lead and expanded it to 36-18 by halftime.
Hadyn Bailey paced the Redwomen with 14 points. Aleigha Matney scored 10.
ROCK HILL 5 13 6 9 — 35: Matney 10, H. Bailey 14, Scott 7, J. Bailey 2, Pancake 2.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 14 22 17 14 — 67: Dever 16, Cline 15, Howell 11, Howard 10, Adkins 3, McDermott 3, Coleman 4, Sayre 2.
JACKSON 52, RIVER VALLEY 47: T.J. Carpenter scored 13 points as the Ironwomen (1-0) held off the Raiders (1-0). Taylor Evans scored 12 points and Mattie Walburn and Kinsey Davis 10 each for Jackson.