WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Sophomore Lexi Dever scored 16 points and Eden Cline 15 to lead Portsmouth West (1-0) to a 67-35 victory over Rock Hill (0-1) Friday night in girls high school basketball.

Maelynn Howell scored 11 points for the Senators, who finished with a 45-21 rebounding edge. Charlie Jo Howard chipped in 10 points.

Portsmouth West jumped to a 13-5 lead and expanded it to 36-18 by halftime.

Hadyn Bailey paced the Redwomen with 14 points. Aleigha Matney scored 10.

ROCK HILL 5 13 6 9 — 35: Matney 10, H. Bailey 14, Scott 7, J. Bailey 2, Pancake 2.

PORTSMOUTH WEST 14 22 17 14 — 67: Dever 16, Cline 15, Howell 11, Howard 10, Adkins 3, McDermott 3, Coleman 4, Sayre 2.

JACKSON 52, RIVER VALLEY 47: T.J. Carpenter scored 13 points as the Ironwomen (1-0) held off the Raiders (1-0). Taylor Evans scored 12 points and Mattie Walburn and Kinsey Davis 10 each for Jackson.

