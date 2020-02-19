WAYNE — Four Pioneers scored in double figures as the Wayne High School girls basketball team ran away with a 69-51 home victory over Lincoln County on Wednesday night.
Jasmine Tabor led the way for the Pioneers (18-4) with 19 points, followed by Sara Hooks (18), Alana Eves (15) and Kierstin Stroud (11).
KeKe Henderson led the Panthers (14-8) with 17 points, and Allee Albright netted 11.
LCHS 13 17 11 10 — 51: Henderson 17, Albright 11, Kveton 9, Lucas 7, McComas 3, Fout 2, Clay 2.
WAYNE 26 11 23 9 — 69: Tabor 19, Hooks 18, Eves 15, Stroud 11, Wallace 4, Hood 2.
Tuesday games
Boys
SOUTH POINT 64, SOUTHEASTERN 44: The Pointers (14-9) outscored the Panthers 28-11 in the third quarter to pull away for an Ohio Division III sectional semifinal victory in Jackson, Ohio.
Brody Blackwell and Nakyan Turner combined for 22 points in the third period. Blackwell finished with 19 points, Turner 17 and Chance Gunther 13.
Jaylen Murray led 24th-seeded Southeastern (3-20) with 15 points. Aaron Gollum scored 10.
Ninth-seeded South Point takes on No. 8 seed North Adams at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional finals at the Waverly Downtown Arena. The Green Devils (16-7) beat Nelsonville-York 66-42 Tuesday at Waverly.
ALEXANDER 44, ROCK HILL 30: Kyler D’Augustino scored 16 points to pace the Spartans (16-7) to a triumph over the Redmen (3-20) in an Ohio Division III sectional semifinal game at Jackson High School.
Caleb Terry added 11 points for seventh-seeded Alexander, which plays No. 10 seed Frankfort Adena in the sectional championship game at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Jackson. The Indians beat No. 23 seed Lynchburg-Clay 73-51 on Tuesday.
Braden Stamper led 26th-seeded Rock Hill with nine points.
SOUTH GALLIA 55, MANCHESTER 37: Layne Ours scored 18 points to lift the 10th-seeded Rebels (13-10) over the 23rd-seeded Greyhounds in an Ohio Division IV sectional semifinal at Wellston High School.
Jaxxon Mabe scores 14 points and Brayden Hammond 13 for South Gallia, which plays seventh seed Leesburg Fairfield (13-8) at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wellston.
Isaiah Scott led Manchester with 18 points.
POINT PLEASANT 81, WAYNE 41: Hunter Bush scored 15 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and grabbed six rebounds to help the Big Blacks (8-11) over the visiting Pioneers (2-17).
Kyelar Morrow led Point Pleasant with 23 points. Braxton Yates scored 17 and Aiden Yates 10. Bryan. Sansom paced Wayne with 18 points.
POCA 67, HERBERT HOOVER 50: Isaac McKneely scored 21 points and Jackson Toney 17 as the Dots overcame a slow start to pull away from the Huskies.
Ethan Payne added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Poca (17-3), which trailed 16-8 after the first quarter but outscored Hoover 45-24 over the second and third quarters. Grant Bonner led Herbert Hoover (6-15) with 17 points. Josh Swecker added 11.
WINFIELD 66, NITRO 55: Hunter Morris netted 24 points, including 11 of 13 from the free-throw line, to lift the Generals to the home win. Ethan Kincaid added 12 points for Winfield (8-10).
Girls
WHEELERSBURG 60, SOUTH WEBSTER 44: The Pirates (22-2 overall, 16-0 Southern Ohio Conference) used a late 17-6 run to outdistance the Jeeps (12-11, 9-7).
Kaylee Darnell led Wheelersburg with 22 points. Alaina Keeney scored 12 and Ellie Kallner 11. Bri Claxon scored 15 for South Webster.
HURRICANE 64, SISSONVILLE 32: Taylor Maddox pumped in 23 points as the Redskins (8-13) ended their regular season with a home win. Amiyah Donaldson chipped in 12 points and Maggie Oduor and Nadia Legros each added 11. Sydney Farmer led the Indians (6-15) with 11 points.