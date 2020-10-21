Prep cross country runners throughout West Virginia take one step closer to next week’s state championships by competing Thursday in their respective regional championship races.
In Thursday’s races, regions with 1-5 teams qualify two teams for the state meet. Regions with 6-9 teams qualify three and regions with 10 or more qualify four. Each region also will qualify 20 percent of the individual contestants in each race.
The state meet will be held Oct. 31 at Cabell Midland High School.
Region IV meets for Class AAA and Class AA-A will take place at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center. Cabell Midland, Huntington, Hurricane, Lincoln County, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, Ripley and Spring Valley will compete in Class AAA. The boys race begins at 11:30 a.m., and the girls start at 12:15 p.m.
Competing in Class AA-A are Buffalo, Calhoun County, Chapmanville, Logan, Mingo Central, Nitro, Parkersburg Catholic, Poca, Point Pleasant, Ravenswood, St. Joseph, Scott, Sherman, Sissonville, Tolsia, Van, Wayne, Williamstown, Winfield, Wirt County and Wood County Christian — boys at 10 a.m., girls at 10:45.
In Class AAA, Hurricane boasts one of the state’s strongest overall teams, ranked No. 5 in the boys and No. 3 in the girls in the RunWV.com rankings.
In Class AA, Winfield is the No. 1 girls team and No. 3 boys team.