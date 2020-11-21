ASHLAND — Ashland beat Greenup County 47-0 in a Kentucky high school Class AAA football playoff opener Friday night at Putnam Stadium.
The Tomcats shut out their third opponent in a row for the first time since 1990, when their state championship team accomplished the feat.
Keontae Pittman carries 13 times for 254 yards and four touchdowns for Ashland, which entertains Russell on Friday. J.T. Garrett ran for two touchdowns and passed for one as the Tomcats defeated the Musketeers for the 22nd consecutive time.
RUSSELL 47, EAST CARTER 28: Charlie Jachimczuk became the Red Devils’ all-time leading passer in a Class AAA first-round playoff win over the Raiders at Henry R. Evans Stadium in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Jachimczuk completed 16 for 27 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
Russell visits Ashland on Friday in the second round.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 22, PIKE COUNTY CENTRAL 20: The Bulldogs stopped a 2-point conversion attempt by the Hawks with 2:15 to play to win the Class AAA playoff opener at Varney Stadium in Louisa, Kentucky.
Dylan Ferguson scored two touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions for Lawrence County, which meets Belfry in round two on Friday. Alex Strickland ran 46 yards for a TD.