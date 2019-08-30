WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — Few high school football teams have met the challenge Ironton has presented the last 40 years as the premier program in southeastern Ohio.
The last eight seasons, however, Wheelersburg has.
The Pirates have won eight in a row against the Fighting Tigers and hope to narrow their deficit in the all-time series to 17-14 when the teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
"Ironton is a rivalry game and we certainly respect any rival that we have," Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodard said. "Games like this and players like Ironton has make us take the talent we have and challenge it."
Despite key graduation losses, the Pirates return considerable talent led by 5-foot-9, 175-pound senior wide receiver/running back Makya Matthews. Alone, Matthews can't replace graduated record-setting quarterback Trent Salyers, who plays at Valparaiso University, or all-state wide receiver Tanner Holden, who plays basketball at Wright State University. Matthews won't have to carry all the burden, but Woodard said he is glad to have him. Woodard hinted that Matthews could even line up at quarterback, thank to an injury to projected starter Matthew Miller.
"He's electric offensively," Woodard said. "He can take it to the house at any time. Defensively, he is lights out. Special teams, he is lights out. He makes big plays, running, receiving and returning."
Senior Evan Horsley is a strong runner and passer who might start at quarterback if Matthews doesn't line up there. Senior Gavin Welch (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) is one of the area's better two-way linemen. Senior Ethan Goode also is a strong lineman.
"We have some holes to fill, but our assistant coaches do a great job of developing players." Woodard said. "I'm really pleased with the senior leadership we have."
The Pirates' 2018 season ended with a 32-14 loss to Johnstown Monroe in the Division V playoffs. Wheelersburg hasn't lost consecutive games since falling 39-27 to Lucasville Valley and 40-14 to Portsmouth West in 2011, the last year the Pirates failed to make the postseason.
Wheelersburg hasn't lost to Ironton since a 32-27 setback on Aug. 24, 2012. The Pirates haven't lost at Tanks Memorial Stadium since Aug. 26, 2011 when the Tigers beat them 42-13.
Gate open at 5 p.m. and the stands likely ill fill up quickly. A crowd as large as 10,000 people is anticipated.