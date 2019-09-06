HUNTINGTON - Jim Mora's famous 1996 postgame news conference where he incredulously answers a question about his Indianapolis Colts making the playoffs after a 2-6 start might be appropriate for high school football teams this early in the season.
Or maybe not.
Spring Valley (1-0) visits Hurricane (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a game that likely will give the winner massive playoff points by the end of the season. Both teams lost to Martinsburg in last year's postseason. The difference is that the Redskins had to go across the state to do so in the first round, while the Timberwolves fell in the state championship game.
Playoff seeding likely will be determined, at least in part, in Friday's showdown.
"For playoff importance, it's a huge game," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. "It's huge for both of us."
Dingess said the Mountain State Athletic Conference is again loaded, with as many as six teams capable of reaching the state title game in Wheeling in December. He said Hurricane is one of those.
"If you want to make a deep playoff run, this is a game you want to win," Dingess said, adding that Hurricane features a plethora of talent, especially on offense.
Slowing the Redskins will be chore No. 1 for the Timberwolves. Hurricane racked up more than 500 yards last week in a victory over Winfield and was balanced, passing for 301 yards and running for the rest.
Tailback Christian Hill will be the primary focus of the Spring Valley defense, which held Wayne to 38 total yards last week, but quarterback Austin Womack has a bevy of talented wide receivers to target.
The Timberwolves also feature a potent offense. While ground based and noted for long, time-consuming drives that wear out defenses and put pressure on offenses, Spring Valley can throw. Quarterback Nate Ellis threw two touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards and another TD last week. Luke Christopher added another 100 yards rushing. Ellis is also capable of splitting out at wide receiver when David Livingston moves under center.