Kamron Harless earned a spot in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
The Chesapeake High School halfback/cornerback performed so well last week at the Blue-Grey Combine in Richmond, Virginia, he was invited to play in the actual all-star game Jan. 4 in Tampa, Florida. Harless reports for camp on Jan. 1.
Harless has made a tour of NFL facilities to reach the prestigious game. He attended a Blue-Grey Combine at Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, and earned an invitation to the Richmond combine, which took place at the training camp of the Washington Redskins. The Blue-Grey game will be played in Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Harless's mom, Rochelle, said he was so excited that he didn't even wince when the public address announcer referred to him as "Kamron Harless of Chesapeake, Virginia."
Harless said he hopes to parlay the Blue-Grey experience into a scholarship.
"I hope to get some college looks," Harless said. "I'd like to get some looks from some bigger schools down south, somewhere warm. Or California."
DH CHANGE: A change in the rule of how designated hitters may be used in high school baseball appears as if it will keep the better players on the field when switches are made.
The National Federation of State High School Coaches approved a nationwide rule change to allow teams to keep a pitcher or position player to serve as the designated hitter and remain in that role if they are removed by a coach from the playing field. Essentially, the rule will allow coaches to keep a pitcher in the lineup as a DH if he has been replaced on the mound without moving him to another position.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington Prep basketball star Jaemyn Brakefield received an offer from Michigan State University. ... Fairmont Senior boys basketball star Jalen Bridges received an offer from USC. ... Wheeling Central girls basketball standout Eden gainer picked up an offer from William & Mary. ... Fairmont Senior girls basketball player Marley Washenitz was offered by Virginia Tech. ... Ashland linebacker Steele Workman earned an offer from Centre College. ... Lawrence County baseball player Jackson Feltner committed to Morehead State University.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington St. Joe baseball standout Lenny Washington was named a small-school second-team all-American by MaxPreps. ... The former Kyger Creek High School, also the first home of River Valley High, was heavily damaged by fire last week. ... Former Winfield baseball star Bear Bellomy has been promoted by the Pittsburgh Pirates from their rookie league affiliate in Bristol, Virginia, to their short-season A-ball team in Morgantown. ... Aaron Rayburn has resigned as girls basketball coach at West Carter. ... David Sneed has been recommended to the Kanawha County Board of education to be the new head baseball coach at Nitro. Sneed has been an assistant there for 23 years.