Whether Cabell Midland boys basketball coach J.J. Martin is easily made queasy probably was tested Friday when he saw his star player Chandler Schmidt on crutches.
Schmidt, a quarterback with the Knights’ football team, suffered an ankle injury Sept. 13 in a 28-21 victory over Spring Valley. He underwent surgery Friday and even though there was no ligament damage, figures to be out for most, if not all, the rest of football season.
Martin’s question, and that of many avid Tri-State high school basketball fans, is will Schmidt be ready to assume his guard duties on the court. Schmidt said he will.
“Oh, yes,” Schmidt said. “I’ll definitely be back by basketball season. The doctor said four to six weeks in a cast, depending on how it heals.”
The 5-foot-11 sophomore was named second-team all-state in Class AAA last season after helping Cabell Midland to a 19-8 record and a berth in the semifinals of the state tournament. Schmidt scored 21 points and calmly hit the winning shot in overtime of the Knights’ first-round victory over defending state champion George Washington. He averaged 18 points per game for the season.
MILLS HONORED BY MEC: Concord University freshman cross country runner Gretchen Mills, a former Cabell Midland High School standout, was named the Mountain East Conference Athlete of the Week.
Mills earned the honor after a top-10 finish at the Roanoke College Invite Saturday at Green Hill Park in Salem, Virginia, where she finished the 6,000-meter course in 23:35. She was the top NCAA Division II finisher.
OVC PREVIEWS: The Ohio Valley Conference girls and boys basketball previews are set. Both will be played at Ironton’s Conley Center.
The girls will play Nov. 15, the boys Nov. 22, with the two-quarter matchups the same for both. At 5 p.m., Fairland plays Portsmouth, followed at 6 p.m. by Chesapeake vs. South Point. At 7 p.m., Gallia Academy takes on Rock Hill, followed at 8 p.m. by Coal Grove playing Ironton.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Fairland girls basketball standout Harlie Lyons visited WVU Tech last week. … Ironton linebacker Beau Brownstead picked up an offer from Grove City College. … Boyd County girls basketball guard Harley Paynter received an offer from the University of Toledo. … South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton received an offer from the University of Louisville. … Huntington Prep shooting guard Maki Johnson picked up scholarship offers from the University of Mississippi and the University of Akron. … Parkersburg South girls basketball player Makenna Winans committed to Charleston Southern University. … Johnson Central baseball standout Ryley Preece was offered by Morehead State University.
VOLLEY NOTES: Peri Martin of Gallia Academy has a whopping 398 assists in 12 games. That’s 183 more than any other player in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Samantha Lafon of Ironton and Alex Barnes of Gallia Academy lead the OVC in kills, with 143. Barnes tops the conference with 147 digs. Mollie Watts of Chesapeake has a league-leading 49 kills.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Boyd County star Jessica Burton of Transylvania University was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women’s tennis athlete of the week. ... Alexander won the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf championship. Whit Byrd of Alexander shot 6-over, 42, at the Athens County Country Club to take medalist honors. … Wheelersburg won the Southern Ohio Conference golf championship. … The University of Rio Grande is looking for a boys basketball team to play in the Newt Oliver Classic Dec. 14. For more information, call Kenny French at 740-245-7294. … Belpre won the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf championship. … Last week, Point Pleasant volleyball standout Olivia Dotson became the first player in school history to record 1,000 assists. … Chesapeake girls soccer goal keeper Maddie McKee leads the Ohio Valley Conference with 113 saves, 32 more than the next closest player. … Wayne is 0-3 for the first time since 1999. That Pioneer team, however, responded with a 28-game regular season winning streak that lasted into 2002. … Fairland won the Ohio Valley boys golf championship on Friday. … Portsmouth is 4-0 in football for the first time since 2002.