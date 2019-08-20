When Ironton was admitted to the Ohio Valley Conference four years ago, some figured the Fighting Tigers would dominate in football.
At the outset, that was true. Ironton won OVC championships its first two years, but Coal Grove won the league in 2017 and Gallia Academy captured the crown last year.
Rumblings of a Tigers' return to the top have emanated from iron town throughout the offseason as talk of a state championship has wafted from the confines of Tanks Memorial Stadium. Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton didn't predict a title of any sort during the team's media day. Neither did he rule one out.
"There is more parity in the OVC this year," Pendleton said. "There are several teams capable of knocking you off if you don't bring it. The first few weeks are crucial for us. A lot depends on how fast we start."
Some other coaches of league teams shared their thoughts on the OVC race. In general, they predicted a battle for supremacy featuring Ironton and Gallia Academy, with Portsmouth also a factor and Rock Hill vastly improved. Fairland, if it gets strong quarterback play, has the athletes to make a run. Chesapeake has the backfield and experience to challenge, Coal Grove is always good and South Point, while not labeled a contender, will be significantly better.
"Ironton is the best team in the OVC, however, Rock Hill is going to be pretty good," Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said.
"Gallia still has (speedy running back/wide receiver) James Armstrong and their JV team last year could have played varsity. They have speed galore. Portsmouth with (running back) Talyn Parker, he can win by himself. Chesapeake might have the best backfield in the OVC."
Coal Grove coach Jay Lucas, too, mentioned several teams as potential playoff contenders.
"The OVC is balanced," Lucas said. "Gallia won it last year and someone has to knock them off. Portsmouth has so much speed. Ironton is tough. Fairland is good. Rock Hill should be good. Chesapeake is good and South Point will be improved. Every team should be pretty good this year."
Chesapeake coach Todd Knipp sounded similar to Cunningham and Lucas.
"Ironton has the most back and has to be the front runner," Knipp said. "Gallia is the defending champion and is going to be good again. Portsmouth has the best playmaker (Parker) in the league. Rock Hill has everybody back. Fairland's getting better every year and is solid. Coal Grove, Jay and (assistant coach Dave Lucas) will have them rolling again. South Point is going to be better."
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High School girls soccer star Sophia Aya-Ay committed to Marshall University. ... Spring Valley baseball standout Tyrus Baumgardner received a scholarship offer from the University of Charleston. ... Wheeling Central girls basketball player Eden Gainer committed to American University. ... Former Cabell Midland softball catcher Ginny Hardin signed to play at West Virginia State University. ... Cabell Midland and former Huntington St. Joe baseball player Hunter Eplin picked up offers from Salem University and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
FORE SCORES: The West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational is scheduled for noon, Sept. 3 at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth, West Virginia.
Entry fee is $10 per player. Entry deadline is Aug. 28. Visit the WVSSAC website for more information.
Fairland won the Duke Ridgley Invitational Golf Tournament Friday at the Guyan Golf & Country Club, becoming the first school from Ohio to win the prestigious event. The Dragons totaled 216 to beat runner-up Huntington High by 14 strokes.
Clayton Thomas shot 3-under par, 68, to take medalist honors. His teammate Hanna Shrout shot 72 to finish second.
Boyd County's Olivia Hensley shot 6-under par, 65, to win medalist honors at the Montgomery County Invitational on Saturday.
PLEASANTRIES: Coal Grove football coach Jay Lucas has received inquires from the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders on one of the Hornets' former players, Austen Pleasants of Ohio University.
Pleasants is a preseason first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection at tackle.
OHIO TOURNAMENTS TO ST. JOHN: The Ohio 2020 girls basketball and 2021 boys basketball state tournaments will be played at Ohio State University's St. John Arena.
Scheduling conflicts with Buckeyes basketball and hockey, as well as parking concerns, prompted the move from the Schottenstein Center, where the 2020 boys tournament still will be played.
The 13,276-seat St. John Arena was home to boys state basketball tournaments from 1957 though 1985 and 1988 through 1998. St. john was home for the girls state tournament from 1976 through 1985 and 1987 through 1999, as well as 2005.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chesapeake running back Will Todd has been invited to play in one of the four Blue-Grey All-American Bowl football games. ... Former Huntington High running back Jadon Hayes transferred to Garden City (Kansas) Community College from Arizona Western Community College. ... Clarksburg Notre Dame canceled its football season because of a lack of players. ... Buffalo High School canceled its scrimmage with Ritchie County on Saturday because of an excess of injuries, then coaches changed their minds and scrimmaged anyway. ... Someone stole all of Hannan High School's football helmets recently. The school has replaced them. ... Point Pleasant wide receiver Aiden Sang is the grandson of former Huntington East and Huntington High football coach Bob Sang. ... Former Ashland football star Quinton Baker reportedly was dismissed from Western Kentucky's team for an undisclosed incident Saturday morning.