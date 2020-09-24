ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Mychal Cron scored on a penalty kick with 7:14 left in the game to give Minford a 1-0 victory over Fairland in girls high school soccer Thursday at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Falcons goalkeeper Navaeh Porter made 11 saves.
Dragons goalkeeper Jordy Taylor also stopped 11 shots.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND 151, HUNTINGTON HIGH 174: Taylor Sergent shot a 1-under-par 35 Thursday to lead the Knights to a victory over the defending state champion Highlanders at the Sugarwood Golf Club in Lavalette.
Matthew Carney shot 37, Cameron Jarvis 38 and Evan Jarvis and Siggi Olafsson 41 for Cabell Midland. Caden McComas rounded out the group with a 42.
Levi Strieter led the Highlanders with a 39. Austin O'Malley shot 41, Josh Nichols 45 and Carson Dunfee 49. Adam Hanlon and Max Banford each added a 52.
ATHENS EDGES POINT PLEASANT: The Bulldogs shot 175 to beat runner-up Point Pleasant by nine strokes in a five-team match at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia.
Point Pleasant and Wahama shot 184, but the Big Blacks won the tie breaker. Eastern-Meigs was fourth at 222 and South Point fifth with a 229.
Tyson Smith of Athens and Connor Ingles of Wahama each shot 5-over-par, 40, to share medalist honors.
Girls soccer
ROCK HILL 7, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Briana Reynolds scored four goals to help the Redwomen (7-0-2) defeat the Musketeers.
Emmi Stevens scored off an assist from Reynolds for a 1-0 Rock Hill lead. Reynolds followed with three consecutive unassisted goals to give the Redwomen a 4-0 halftime lead. Vasti Aguilera scored on a pass from Tabbi Miller to make it 5-0. Reynolds scored, then assisted Allison Rogers for a 7-0 lead.
Aleigha Matney made two saves for Rock Hill.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 3, IRONTON 2: The Pirates improved to 12-0 with a victory over the Fighting Tigers in the resolution of a match suspended because of darkness on Sept. 16.
Wheelersburg's Elise Jackson and Emma Brinkman were tied with Lily Thomas and Kendall Pauley after splitting two sets 6-7, 6-1. One of the Ironton players, though, was ill Wednesday and couldn't play, so the Pirates were declared the winner.
Cross country
FEDERAL HOCKING INVITATIONAL: Lauren Twyman of River Valley won the girls individual championship Wednesday in Stewart, Ohio.
Twyman set a course record of 19:45.13 in defeating runner-up Rosemary Stephens of Federal Hocking, who finished in 20:12.46, and 80 other runners.
Athens won the girls team title with 33 points. Warren was second with 61. Warren won the boys championship with 42 points. Belpre finished second with 55 points. Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the individual crown in 15:33.47.
Volleyball
FEDERAL HOCKING 3, SOUTH GALLIA 1: The Lancers overcame a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Rebels in Stewart, Ohio.
South Gallia (2-8 overall, 0-6 Tri-Valley Conference) won the first set 25-21, but the Lancers rallied to win the next three 24-14, 26-24, 24-18.
Natalie Johnson led the Rebels with 12 points.