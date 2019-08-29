IRONTON - Rock Hill scored three first half goals and shut out Piketon 5-0 Wednesday in an Ohio high school girls soccer match at the Redwomen's home pitch.
Bri Reynolds scored two goals while Makayla Scott, Kate Delong and Lucy Simpson each chipped in one apiece in the win.
The Redwomen (3-0) outshot the Lady Red Streaks 22-2 in the game with goalkeeper Grace Stevens getting a save for Rock Hill.
Tuesday night
BOYS
CABELL MIDLAND 2, SOUTH CHARLESTON 2: Joseph Sheils and Ryan Stackpole each scored goals on Tuesday night to help Cabell Midland to a 2-2 tie with South Charleston in high school boys soccer action. Avery Lee and Corey Shorte each netted a goal to help the Black Eagles.
WHEELERSBURG 3, SOUTH WEBSTER 1: Aaron Jolly scored two goals and Jacob Saxby one as the Pirates (3-0) defeated the Jeeps.