HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley's boys soccer team posted a key victory over Ashland Saturday, defeating the Tomcats 4-1.
Chase Smith scored two goals. Isaac Workman scored one. Ashland also contributed to its demise with an own goal.
The Timberwolves (2-1-1) entertain Huntington High at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Spring Valley's girls didn't find the going as easy against Ashland, falling 9-0 to the Kittens.
HURRICANE 8, RUSSELL 0: Bailey Fisher scored three goals and assisted on one as the Redskins routed the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Dani Ray scored off an assist from Fisher to give Hurricane (4-0) the only goal it needed. Sydnee Bell followed with a goal to make it 2-0 before Braelyn Pritt and Fisher scored off assist by Ray. Fisher scored unassisted to make it 5-0. Lauren Dye then scored back-to-back goals off assists from Pritt and Madison Francis, respectively. Fisher ended the scoring just before the first half closed.
Olivia Bird made one save and Maddie Willis two in goal for the Redskins.
HURRICANE 8 0 - 8
RUSSELL 0 0 - 0
H - Ray (Fisher)
H - Bell unassisted
H - Pritt (Ray)
H - Fisher (Ray)
H - Fisher unassisted
H - Dye (Pritt)
H - Dye (Francis)
H - Fisher
Shots: H 29, R 4. Saves: (H) 3 (Bird 1, Willis 2); (R) Williams 9. Corner kicks: H 2, R 1.
CABELL MIDLAND 1, WHEELING PARK 1: Elisabeth Dick scored off an assist from Emilie Charles one minute into the second half to give the Knights a tie with the Patriots in a battle of two of West Virginia's premier teams.
Mia Zecca scored at the 18-minute mark to give Wheeling Park (4-0-1), the No. 1-ranked team in the state and No. 29 nationally by MaxPreps, the lead.
Ellaina Hess stopped four shots for Cabell Midland, ranked No. 2 in the state and 60th in the nation by MaxPreps.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 1 - 1
WHEELING PARK 1 0 - 1
WP - Mia Zecca unassisted,18:00
CM - Elisabeth Dick (Emilie Charles assist), 41:00
Shots: CM 6, WP 11. Saves: WP 3 (Blair) CM 4 (Ellaina Hess).
Boys
HURRICANE 5, RUSSELL 1: Drake Lester scored twice to help the Redskins beat the Red Devils in Flatwood, Kentucky.
Lucas Torres, Huston Peyton and Carter Maddox also scored for Hurricane. Nick Eskins made two saves to earn the victory.
Nathan Perry scored Russell's goal. Joe Ewing made 14 saves.