Wahama’s softball team put an exclamation point on its undefeated 2021 campaign with the biggest win of its season.
The Falcons (27-0) came from behind to defeat Ritchie County 5-3 to win the Class A championship, its first in program history, Wednesday afternoon at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
“It’s a great feeling,” Wahama coach Chris Noble said. “We worked a long time for this. [Being undefeated] is great. We never set out to be undefeated. Actually, it caused more stress and pressure than it might have been worth.
“It was absolutely a goal to be state champions this year. It’ll be huge for our softball program. It’s the first time we’ve ever made it to the state tournament and then win it. I’m expecting the support to be overwhelming when we get back.
Ritchie County (23-7) started the scoring in the top of the first. With runners on first and second, Olivia Dodd singled up the middle to drive in Marissa Jeffery for the game’s first run. Dodd later scored off a bases-loaded walk to give the Rebels a 2-0 lead.
The Falcons answered with two runs of their own in the first. After starting pitcher Mikie Lieving hit a leadoff single, Emma Gibbs reached on an error that plated Lieving. Gibbs advanced to third on the error and scored the equalizing run when Lauren Noble hit a sacrifice fly to left field.
After a scoreless second inning, Wahama pulled ahead with three runs in the bottom of the third. Ritchie starting pitcher Chloe Elliot was replaced by Lillie Law in the circle and Law had trouble as she was unable to record an out.
It started with a leadoff walk and an error by the shortstop to put runners on first and second with no one out.
Amber Wolfe then hit an RBI double to give the Falcons a 3-2 lead, which was extended to 5-2 in the next at-bat as Noble drove a two-run single that gave Wahama all the runs it needed. Noble finished with three RBIs.
“They put a new pitcher in, I was just ready for [the pitch],” Lauren Noble said. “It was inside and I just went with it and got it done. [Winning] was pretty awesome. We stuck with it the whole year. This was our goal and we accomplished it.”
The Rebels added a run in the fifth but it wasn’t enough.
Lieving got the win in the circle. After a rocky first inning, she went the distance, allowing three runs off seven hits. She struck out four and was also 1 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored.
“Mickie is an unbelievable pitcher and she doesn’t let anything faze her whenever we have a bump in the road,” Noble said. “She keeps right on trucking.”
Noble is only losing three seniors after this season and he said his team will likely be just as competitive next season.
“We’re expecting to be back here next year,” Noble said. “It won’t be easy [but] we’re expecting to be back.”