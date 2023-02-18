The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — With a trip to the state wrestling tournament on the line, many of the higher-seeded wrestlers came through as expected in front of a packed house at the Class AAA, Region 4 Tournament at Barboursville Middle School on Saturday.

Parkersburg South and Cabell Midland dominated the team scoring from the outset as they alternated holding the top two slots the entire tournament. South eventually won for its 15th consecutive region title. Hurricane finished in third place just ahead of Ripley.

