Hurricane's Sebastian Lemon, right, and Spring Valley's Dustin Bowen compete during the Class AAA, Region IV high school wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Barboursville Middle School.
Cabell Midland's Levi Wiseman, right, and Spring Valley's Benjy Chute compete during the Class AAA, Region IV high school wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Barboursville Middle School.
BARBOURSVILLE — With a trip to the state wrestling tournament on the line, many of the higher-seeded wrestlers came through as expected in front of a packed house at the Class AAA, Region 4 Tournament at Barboursville Middle School on Saturday.
Parkersburg South and Cabell Midland dominated the team scoring from the outset as they alternated holding the top two slots the entire tournament. South eventually won for its 15th consecutive region title. Hurricane finished in third place just ahead of Ripley.
Three of the local wrestlers were returning state champions and replicated their performances from last season’s region finals. However, there were some upsets in the lower weight classes, especially in the extremely competitive and talented 138-pound class.
Returning state champion senior Nick Giompalo from Cabell Midland was dominant in his matches in the 190-pound class but took the region crown due to an opponent injury.
“I hate to win like that,” said Giompalo, who finished runner-up in the WSAZ Invitational in late January. “But we feel good because everyone is peaking at the right time. We still need to pick it up one more notch before states.”
The Knights’ Zoey Salmons was one of two female wrestlers who competed in the tournament. Last weekend, she won her fourth straight West Virginia girls state championship. She lost her opening match Saturday in the 106-pound class to No. 2-seeded freshman Corbin Phillips from Parkersburg South but rebounded with a win over Ripley’s Terry Osbourne in the bottom of her bracket to qualify again for the state tournament.
“I’ve never wrestled him (Phillips) before, but I was just going to go out there and give it what I had. I knew he was a very good freshman,” said Salmons, who has earned a partial scholarship to wrestle at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.
“We came prepared and ready to go and fired up,” Knights coach Louden Goodpaster said. “Seth’s (Holt) upset (in the 138-pound class) gave us momentum and it carried us through the day.”
Huntington’s Garrin Arthur, who won last season’s 120-pound class state championship, finished as runner-up in the 126-pound class to qualify for the state tournament. The Highlanders boasted three other wrestlers at the No. 1 seed with Nate Volk, Ben Barrett and Joe Riggs. All three qualified, though Riggs was upset early. Barrett won the 120-pound class, while Volk was runner-up in the 103-pound class.
Hurricane senior Saige Walls, who came into the tournament as the top seed in the 132-pound class, moved on with wins over Ripley’s Cam Good and Cabell Midland No. 2 seed senior Matthew Bartley.
Also for the Redskins, senior Lucas Talley, the No. 4 seed in the brutal 138-pound class, pulled off an upset with a grinding overtime win over top seed Riggs, who was also ranked No. 1 in the state. In that weight class, the No. 2-ranked and No. 2-seeded Ryan Martin from Parkersburg South was also upset by Holt.
In a hotly contested final, Talley won over Holt in front of a vocal crowd.
“I wrestled smart and stayed on my feet. I didn’t want to make too many mistakes,” Talley said.
“We had the best season we’ve had in about 10 years,” Redskins coach Duane Talley said. “We have many more seniors this year.”
Parkersburg South junior Gage Wright, the returning state champ in the 175-pound class, was overcoming a late-season broken foot and had not wrestled since Jan. 14. He earned wins over Parkersburg’s Cyler Marks, Cabell Midland’s Jake Eden and Cooper Durst from Ripley for the win in a talented weight class.
“My foot’s still pretty sore, but I should be OK by the time I get to states. I only had one week of practice to get prepared for this,” Wright said.
“Overall, we are doing about what we expected,” Patriots coach Shaun Smith said. “You gotta be ready to wrestle in these tournaments. Our guys have trained hard and are tough individuals. It all comes down to them just wanting to win.”
Spring Valley, a program in the building mode, was able to earn a few upsets on the day with the biggest being junior Garryk McFeely, the No. 6 seed in the 175-pound class. He came away with a win over the third-seeded junior Khalil Ramey of Hurricane.
“We had a tough schedule this year, but we are getting stronger. We have over 80 kids in our youth programs,” Timberwolves coach Chris Miles said.
“We had our ups and downs during the season, but we are a young team and we’re in rebuilding mode,” Parkersburg coach Matt Littleton said. “We only have two seniors. And next year we have some young guys coming up that will make an impact. So, it’s going to be fun to watch this group over the next few years.”
