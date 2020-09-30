Poca football coach Seth Ramsey doesn’t need to play armchair epidemiologist when it comes to divining the West Virginia Department of Education’s Saturday-evening COVID-19 map. His players do plenty of map analysis themselves.
“They’ve all been looking at the thing for weeks now,” he said. “Those kids know more about that map than I do. They can give you statistical analysis and breakdowns on positivity percentages.”
So none of the Dots were surprised when the map showed Putnam County in the yellow, which allows the county to resume the prep sports put on hold when the county’s color was orange and red. Surprise as an emotion was quickly pancake-blocked by the elation of being able to return to the gridiron. Putnam football players had to sit for three weeks before this past weekend’s developments.
All four Putnam football teams are in action Friday. Poca hosts Cabell Midland at 7 p.m., Winfield hosts Fairmont Senior at 7 p.m., Buffalo hosts Tyler Consolidated at 7 p.m. and Hurricane hosts Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. All four teams are eager to play, especially after such a long layoff.
“It’s kind of like the old adage that you don’t know what you had until you lost it,” Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor said. “And there, for a little while, they lost it. Now that they got it back, they’re a little excited.”
All those coaches know they have a lot of rust to shake off. The Generals have the most rust to shed. They are the only county team that wasn’t able to squeeze in a Week 1 game. Winfield was scheduled to play Herbert Hoover, but when Kanawha County had to halt its prep sports that week, the Generals had to sit as well.
Since then, the most the team has been able to do is conditioning drills and walk-throughs when the Putnam was orange, sitting completely when it was red. Winfield coach Craig Snyder said the energy he has seen from his team this week has been impressive.
“(Tuesday), we had the best practice we had all season,” Snyder said. “There’s a purpose to the practices now. There’s something to be said for that.”
This week’s practices in Putnam will be a balancing act. None of the four teams have been able to go full-contact since that first week of the season. All four will have to ramp up the blocking and tackling this week to remind their bodies what it’s like to give and take a hit.
Yet they can’t get too crazy with it. Some of the teams got permission to start practicing Sunday, but it won’t be full-speed blocking and tackling every day until game day. The Dots, Generals, Bison and Redskins all want to be as healthy as possible for their opponents Friday.
For Buffalo, it’s even more crucial. A Class A school, the Bison own the smallest roster of the four. A couple of injuries become even more devastating there.
“We’ve talked to them all time about the difference of how to practice and how to play and how to practice against your teammates, trying to keep everything safe,” Buffalo coach Brian Batman said. “A roster of 30, 31 kids, you can’t afford injuries at practice. Since I’ve started here as a head coach, we’ve preached how to practice, and they’ve carried that through.”
Another complication for the Putnam teams is that while they all have gone three weeks without a game, their opponents have not. They’ve all played at least three games. They all have fallen into the routine of game week. Their bodies know what those collisions will feel like. The coaches know how their teams will fare in a live game.
It is a disadvantage that all four Putnam coaches understand they must shoulder. There’s no use complaining about something they can’t control.
“There’s nothing you can do,” Taylor said. “We could have come out and practiced two-a-days all week. It wouldn’t have mattered. What it’s going to come down to, if we can stay away from injuries during the game, is just will, pure will. Will to want to go out and not be defeated. There’s no substitute for 30 practices to five. There’s no substitute for five games to one.”
All four teams are looking not at the gray cloud of a lengthy layoff, but at the silver lining of finally being able to take the field again. And none of them knows how long it’s going to last. The future looks promising. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services’ daily COVID-19 map, Putnam had a seven-day average percent positivity of 2.72. That puts Putnam in green.
Yet all four coaches understand that a couple of bad days of testing numbers could change that. They’d love to schedule games for weeks down the road, but looking too far ahead could be a fruitless exercise.
“If there was ever a time you have to live in the present, it’s 2020,” Ramsey said. “As coaches you’re always looking at things long term, but you have to do everything you can to make sure your players stay focused on the now.”