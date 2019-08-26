COAL GROVE, Ohio — Coal Grove High School football coach Jay Lucas picked up his mail on Aug. 10 and among the usual sporting goods catalogs, colleges and coaches association letters was a letter featuring a familiar helmet — that of the Cleveland Browns.
Lucas sat aside the other mail and hurriedly opened the envelope from the NFL team. Inside was a letter and a questionnaire regarding former Coal Grove star Austen Pleasants. The first paragraph excited Lucas.
"The Scouting Department of the Cleveland Browns is now in the process of completing and individual file on each prospective college football player. We would greatly appreciate your help on obtaining high school information on the prospect listed below and returning it to us by mail."
The questionnaire featured spaces for Lucas to fill in comments about Pleasants' size as a high school senior, his opinion on the best position for him to play in professional football, character traits and other such queries.
"As a coach, I get letters from different college programs or pro teams with inspirational quotes, ticket pricing or sometimes just a promotional ad," Lucas said. "This was my first letter in 20 years of coaching asking me to evaluate a potential NFL player for the draft."
On Aug. 17, Lucas discovered the Browns aren't exclusive in their interest in Pleasants. The Oakland Raiders sent Lucas a similar letter and questionnaire regarding the 6-foot-7, 312-pound senior tackle.
"It's great to have a Coal Grove Hornet being looked at by so many NFL teams," Lucas said.
The letter from Raiders general manager Mike Maycock began with, "In professional football today, high school history and informationis an important factor in the selection of future NFLplayers. For this reason, the Oakland Raiders would greatly appreciate your help in obtaining information on (Pleasants) by completing this questionnaire and returning it in the envelope provided."
Nicknamed "Big Red" because of his size and hair color, Pleasants could find himself trading the hunter green and white of Ohio University for the silver and black of the Raiders or orange and brown of Cleveland.
Pleasants said he was thankful to receive such attention.
"I wouldn't be the player I am without the help of coach Lucas and so many more people," Pleasants said.
On Aug. 19, Pleasants was named one of five captains of the Bobcats. he is joined by senior safety Javon Hagan, senior quarterback Nathan Rourke, junior wide receiver Cameron Odom and senior defensive lineman Will Evans.
"All five of those guys are really, really good football players, and all five of them are really, really great teammates," said Ohio head coach Frank Solich. "They're driving hard for a great year, not only for themselves, but for their teammates. We'll get tremendous leadership from that group."
Pleasants has been named preseason first-team all-Mid-American Conference by several publications, as well as the media and coaches in the conference.