If the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoffs began today, Tolsia would play at St. Marys.

The Rebels (5-3, 6.5 points) are ninth in the latest SSAC ratings, released Tuesday afternoon. The top 16 teams qualify, with the top eight earning designations as home teams. St. Marys (6-2, 6.75) is eighth.

All that could change, as the Rebels venture to Kentucky to play Phelps (4-5) 7:30 p.m. Friday, then finish the regular season Nov. 8 at Hannan (1-7, 0.88).

Pendleton County (8-0, 9.88) is No. 1 in Class A, followed in the top eight by Doddridge County (8-0, 9.63), Williamstown (8-1, 9.0), Ritchie County (7-1, 8.88), Midland Trail (6-2, 7.75), Greenbrier West (7-1, 7.75), Wheeling Central (5-3, 7.19) and St. Marys (6-2, 6.75).

Tygarts Valley (6-2, 6.13) is No. 10, followed by Cameron (6-3, 5.89), Weirton Madonna (6-3, 5.86), East Hardy (5-3, 5.38), Moorefield (5-4, 5.33), South Harrison (4-4, 5.25) and Tyler Consolidated (5-3, 5.25).

In Class AAA, Spring Valley (7-1, 12.38) is fifth and has a chance to pick up a considerable number of points with a victory over Kentucky foe Ashland (8-1) at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cabell Midland closed within .11 points of top-rated Martinsburg. The second-rated Knights (9-0) have 14.89 points, but will only add secondary points this week as they have a bye. Cabell Midland plays again at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at No. 14 South Charleston (3-5, 5.5).

Huntington High (4-4, 7.5) is No. 10 heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at No. 8 Parkersburg (5-3, 8.63).

Martinsburg (9-0, 15.0) takes on No. 4 Musselman (8-1, 12.56) at 7 p.m. Friday. No. 3 Parkersburg South (8-0, 14.25) entertains No. 6 Wheeling Park (6-2, 10.13).

George Washington (5-3, 9.25) is No. 7, Greenbrier East (5-3, 7.88) No. 9, Capital (4-4, 7.25) No. 11 and Riverside (4-4, 6.88) No. 12. Spring Mills (4-4, 6.75) is 13th, followed by South Charleston, and in a tie for 15th Preston (3-5, 5.13) and John Marshall (3-5, 5.13).

Hurricane (3-6, 4.89) is 17th. The Redskins are idle this week and end the regular season at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at home vs. No. 25 St. Albans (1-7, 1.13).

In Class AA, Fairmont Senior (8-0, 14.0) continues its season-long reign at the top of the ratings. Bridgeport (8-1, 12.56) is second and Poca (8-0, 12.5) third. The Dots play at No. 29 Herbert Hoover (3-5, 3.88) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Keyser (7-1, 10.75), Bluefield (7-1, 10.63), Oak Glen (9-0, 10.33) and Shady Spring (8-1, 9.67) round out the top eight.

Man (7-1, 9.63) is No. 9 going to Friday's 7:30 p.m. game at Class A No 18 Tug Valley (5-3, 5.0). Liberty-Harrison (7-1, 9.5) is 10th, North Marion (6-2, 9.38) 11th, Nicholas County (6-2, 9.25) 12th and Winfield (6-2, 8.88) 13th. The Generals visit No. 37 Scott (1-7, 1.13) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wyoming East (6-2, 8.5) is 14th, followed by Mingo Central (6-2, 8.38), and James Monroe (6-2, 8.38).

Wayne (0-8, 0.0) is tied for 42nd heading into Friday's 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 36 Logan (1-7, 1.25). 

