HURRICANE, W.Va. - Andrew Brewster scored in the ninth minute to give Huntington High a 1-0 lead, but Hurricane rallied with three first-half goals to defeat the Highlanders 3-1 Tuesday in boys high school soccer.
Lucas Torres scored in the 28th minute to tie it. Four minutes later, Noah Wolford scored the game-winning goal. Nate Kirk added an insurance goal in the 37th minute.
Nick Eskins made four saves for the Redskins Dylan Schultz stopped eight shots for Huntington High.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 1 0 - 1
HURRICANE 3 0 - 3
HUN - Brewster, 9:00
HUR - Torres, 28:00
HUR - Wolford (Torres assist), 32:00
HUR - Kirk (Isiah Gillespie assist), 37:00
Saves: HUN 8 (Schultz 8) HUR 4, (Eskins 4).
Girls
CABELL MIDLAND 11, SOUTH CHARLESTON 2: Emilie Charles scored six goals and her sister Olivia Charles 3 as the Knights (2-0) clobbered the Black Eagles.
Emilie Charles opened the scoring off an assist by Elisabeth Dick, then assisted her sister on a goal to make it 2-0 at 4:30. After a South Charleston goal, Abby Long scored off an Olivia Charles assist at 7:15 for the difference-making goal Olivia Charles scored off an assist by her sister to make it 4-1. Emilie Charles scored again at 9:05 and Olivia Charles at 10:13 to make it 6-0.
Emily Charles scored the next four goals unassisted before South Charleston found the net to pull within 10-2. Layla MacFann scored her first career goal off a pass from Taylor Harris at the 74-minute mark to set the score.
Ellaina Hess made three saves to earn the victory.
Cabell Midland returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at home vs. St. Albans.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 1 1 - 2
CABELL MIDLAND 8 3 - 11
CM - E. Charles (E. Dick assist), 3:00
CM - O. Charles (E. Charles assist), 4:30
SC - goal
CM - Abby Long cornerkick (O. Charles assist), 7:15
CM - O. Charles (E. Charles assist), 7:45
CM - E. Charles unassisted, 9:05
CM - O. Charles unassisted, 10:13
CM - E. Charles unassisted, 12:00
CM - E. Charles unassisted, 30:00
CM - E. Charles unassisted, 52:00
CM - E. Charles unassisted, 60:00
SC - goal
CM - L McFann (T. Harris), 74:00
Shots: SC 4, CM 25. Saves: SC 13, CM 3 (E. Hess).