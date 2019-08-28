The Herald-Dispatch

HURRICANE, W.Va. - Andrew Brewster scored in the ninth minute to give Huntington High a 1-0 lead, but Hurricane rallied with three first-half goals to defeat the Highlanders 3-1 Tuesday in boys high school soccer.

Lucas Torres scored in the 28th minute to tie it. Four minutes later, Noah Wolford scored the game-winning goal. Nate Kirk added an insurance goal in the 37th minute.

Nick Eskins made four saves for the Redskins Dylan Schultz stopped eight shots for Huntington High.

HUNTINGTON HIGH 1 0 - 1

HURRICANE 3 0 - 3

HUN - Brewster, 9:00

HUR - Torres, 28:00

HUR - Wolford (Torres assist), 32:00

HUR - Kirk (Isiah Gillespie assist), 37:00

Saves: HUN 8 (Schultz 8) HUR 4, (Eskins 4).

Girls

CABELL MIDLAND 11, SOUTH CHARLESTON 2: Emilie Charles scored six goals and her sister Olivia Charles 3 as the Knights (2-0) clobbered the Black Eagles.

Emilie Charles opened the scoring off an assist by Elisabeth Dick, then assisted her sister on a goal to make it 2-0 at 4:30. After a South Charleston goal, Abby Long scored off an Olivia Charles assist at 7:15 for the difference-making goal Olivia Charles scored off an assist by her sister to make it 4-1. Emilie Charles scored again at 9:05 and Olivia Charles at 10:13 to make it 6-0.

Emily Charles scored the next four goals unassisted before South Charleston found the net to pull within 10-2. Layla MacFann scored her first career goal off a pass from Taylor Harris at the 74-minute mark to set the score.

Ellaina Hess made three saves to earn the victory.

Cabell Midland returns to action at 6 p.m. Thursday at home vs. St. Albans.

SOUTH CHARLESTON 1 1 - 2

CABELL MIDLAND 8 3 - 11

CM - E. Charles (E. Dick assist), 3:00

CM - O. Charles (E. Charles assist), 4:30

SC - goal

CM - Abby Long cornerkick (O. Charles assist), 7:15

CM - O. Charles (E. Charles assist), 7:45

CM - E. Charles unassisted, 9:05

CM - O. Charles unassisted, 10:13

CM - E. Charles unassisted, 12:00

CM - E. Charles unassisted, 30:00

CM - E. Charles unassisted, 52:00

CM - E. Charles unassisted, 60:00

SC - goal

CM - L McFann (T. Harris), 74:00

Shots: SC 4, CM 25. Saves: SC 13, CM 3 (E. Hess).

