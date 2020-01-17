CHARLESTON — Ripley High School’s Tori Starcher has repeated as the winner of the Ray McCoy Female Track Athlete of the Year Award, given by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Stanford University signee will be honored at the 74th annual Victory Awards Dinner on May 3 at Embassy Suites in Charleston.
At the past three high school track and field state meets, she’s won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter events in Class AAA. In addition, she’s anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay units all three years.
Last May at University of Charleston Stadium, she helped lead her team to the state title. Ripley placed runner-up her freshman season.
In the off-season, she ended an extensive college recruiting period by signing a national letter of intent with Stanford, where she plans to major in biology. She carries a GPA over 4.0.
“When I went there, it was such a beautiful campus,” Starcher said. “It left a lasting impression. I felt comfortable and felt I fit in there. It had everything I was looking for in a college.”
Placing second and third, respectively, in the balloting by the WVSWA were Woodrow Wilson sprinter Mikah Alleyne and Williamstown distance runner Ella Hesson.
“It means so much,” said Starcher after learning she had repeated. “To be a double recipient of the award is truly an honor. To be selected among so many great runners in the state is awesome.”