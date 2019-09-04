The Herald-Dispatch
PEDRO, Ohio - Bri Reynolds scored a hat trick to lead Rock Hill to a 4-0 victory over Fairland Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference girls high school soccer game.
Lucy Simpson also scored and had an assist. Emmi Stevens issued two assists and Reynolds one.
Rock Hill (4-0 after winning just three games last year) returns to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday at home vs. Ironton St. Joe.
FAIRLAND 0 0 - 0
ROCK HILL 3 1 - 4
RH - Reynolds (Simpson), 3:00
RH - Reynolds (Simpson), 6:00
RH - Simpson (Reynolds and Stevens), 19:00
RH - Reynolds unassisted, 51:00
Shots: F 2, RH 19. Saves: F 7 (Miaa Howard 7), RH 1 (Grace Stevens 1). Corner kicks F 0, RH 14.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 6, SPRING VALLEY 0: Marissa Riggs scored two goals as the Highlanders shut out the Timberwolves.
Huntington High led 2-0 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half.
CABELL MIDLAND 7, WOODROW WILSON 1: Elisabeth Dick and Emilie Charles each scored three goals to lead the Knights to a victory over the Flying Eagles. Charles also issued three assists.
Olivia Charles scored the other goal and also had an assist for Cabell Midland (4-0-1), which visits George Washington at 6 p.m. Thursday. Ellaina Hess made eight saves. Caylin Noe also had an assist.
Woodrow Wilson fell to 2-2.
CABELL MIDLAND 3 4 - 7
WOODROW WILSON 1 1 - 1
CM - E. Charles (Noe assist), 4:30
CM - Dick (E. Charles assist), 11:00
CM - Dick (E. Charles assist), 19:00
WW - Woodrow Wilson goal, 31:00
CM - O. Charles (E. Charles assist), 55:00
CM - Dick (O. Charles), 60:00
CM - E. Charles unassisted, 61:00
CM - E. Charles, 70:00
WW - Woodrow Wilson goal.
Shots: CM 20, WW 9. Saves: CM 8 (Ellaina Hess), WW 12.
Boys
HURRICANE 2, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Drake Lester and Isaiah Gillespie scored to lift Hurricane to a 2-0 win over South Charleston (5-0) Tuesday night in boys high school soccer.
Nick Eskins made four saves for the Redskins.
Anthony Moles stopped 10 shots for the Black Eagles.