For Kenny Knipp it was a normal school day at Rock Hill High School. Classes ended and he walked to the weight room to train with his teammates on the football squad. The standout athlete had earned playing time as a freshman and sophomore, and was about to hit the prime of his high school playing career until that day in late April of 1988. Kenny had been experiencing some pain in his knee. He really had thought nothing of it - it seemed to be a minor injury that most athletes deal with in their day-to-day routine.
"I had been lifting pretty heavy at that point, doing 475 on squat, and I thought I had just tweaked my knee," Knipp said.
He started to warm up and collapsed under the weight. This was not normal. Kenny went to see an orthopedic surgeon to see if there was any serious knee damage that had occurred. Immediately there were some red flags that arose, and the doctor sent him to get an MRI.
"At 16 years old, I didn't quite comprehend it when he said malignant, but I knew it was severe when he told us to immediately go to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota," Knipp said.
Knipp had cancer. Osteosarcoma is a malignant type of bone cancer that often attacks children and young adults, and that is exactly what the doctor's found in Kenny's leg.
"We met with the doctor on Friday, and they scheduled my appointment at the Mayo Clinic for that coming Tuesday, so the sense of urgency was apparent," said Kenny.
The drive to Rochester, Minnesota, from Ironton, Ohio, is nearly 800 miles, and the whole time Kenny had the weight of the unknown upon his shoulders. Upon arrival, the doctors at the Mayo Clinic began an entire battery of tests. They determined that the cancer was localized and had not spread up his leg and into his spine. The doctors determined that amputation was the best option, and that they needed to do it as soon as possible.
"As a 16-year-old, I was resistant to the thought of getting an amputation, but he (the doctor) basically laid it cold to me and told me that if I do not have this amputation that the odds of me living another year were not very good," Knipp said. "He laid it on the line and said that the cancer that I had at this point normally had metastasized, with the lungs being the primary metastatic site, which is usually what caused the fatalities of kids that had the same type of cancer. I didn't really understand the complexity of the disease, because all I saw was the impact of the amputation. It was probably the end of my athletic career."
Knipp was at the Mayo Clinic for less than a week when they operated on his leg, and the reality of what had just happened was difficult to come to terms with. "I was laying there on the bed, and I had this fear of looking down," Knipp said. "My brain was telling me that I still had a leg, and I could feel it."
Finally he built up the courage to look down; the leg was gone, and his journey had only just begun. Knipp had to learn how to walk again, but he was not doing it alone. In Ironton, Ohio, football is nearly a religious experience. It is the quintessential small town, where everything closes down on Friday nights, so people can go watch the games. Everyone in the community knows the players, and the relationships that are built on and off the field are unparalleled. When the amputation happened it was not a stranger in the crowd, it was one of their own.
"The outpouring of cards, letters of encouragement, money from kids I didn't know, adults in the community, it was tremendous," Knipp said. "His then best friend, now wife, Stacy, wrote him every single day he was in the hospital to tell him that he was not alone in this struggle.
"I came back home in late May, I had not been home a day, and my new football coach, coach (Bob) McCollister, who I had never played a down for, came out to my house to visit me."
Coach McCollister and a group of Knipp's teammates reassured him that he was still a part of the team and show their love and support. While the coaches and his teammates showed their support this was still an incredibly difficult time for Knipp. He had gone from weighing 210 pounds going into the surgery to weighing 155. The weight could not stay on and he was now learning to walk again. It appeared he would never play another down of high school football. Instead of giving up, Knipp began to bury himself in the work. He set goals for himself and achieved them. By the time fall came around he was walking with a cane and an artificial limb, and he was getting stronger too. He found refuge in the weight room, and began to strengthen his upper body to help him achieve his goals.
"It's one of the most amazing things I have ever seen," said McCollister, now an assistant coach at Chesapeake High School. "Kenny would unrack the bar to bench press, and because of his leg he would begin to slide off the bench. He would then readjust himself and pull the bar back into place and do his set."
Thar was especially impressive when benching 385 pounds. The thought of playing again was starting to creep into his mind. The winter of his junior year going into his senior year he approached his parents about playing again.
"I talked to my mom and I said 'I'm thinking about going out for football next year," Knipp said. She looked at him puzzled and said, 'Kenny you only have one leg.' Knipp respnded, "Well that's okay, they only have two."
Knipp participated in all the off-season drills with his teammates, no matter the difficulty. He felt as if the artificial leg held him back, so he decided to play on one leg. He was running forty-yard sprints and doing agility drills all while hopping. By the time the season approached, Knipp was in the best shape of his life.
"The first day of full pads he fired out of his stance and broke Kyle Clement's facemask," McCollister said.
He weighed right at 200 pounds, and was now the starting nose guard and team captain. In his senior season he played in nine of 10 games at nose guard. The team was not successful, going winless, but the overall impact that Kenny had on the team and the coaches was beyond measure.
Thirty years have passed since Knipp last suited up for the Redmen, and he has become a legend of sorts in the Rock Hill community, recently being inducted into the Rock Hill Athletic Hall of Fame. But, in many ways his impact was much more than what he did on the field, and it is best summed up in what McCollister says about him: "You go into coaching, hoping to teach your players values, but for two years he was my teacher. He taught me what courage and perseverance was."
Knipp went on to Ohio Northern University, where he earned his degree in pharmacy. he now is a pharmacist in Bainbridge, Ohio.