HUNTINGTON — Rock Hill ran away with the Ohio Valley Conference high school cross country awards.
Four Redmen and a trio of Redwomen made the All-OVC first team. Rock Hill also swept the coach of the year awards, with Mark McFann winning both.
Camryn Miller, Bella Stevens and Kylie Gilmore were Redwomen named to the first team. They were joined by Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy, Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas of Coal Grove and Emma Marshall of Fairland.
Maddie Stewart of Gallia Academy and Brianna Reynolds of Rock Hill earned honorable-mention honors.
Redmen who made the first team included Noah Wood, Sam Simpson, Dylan Griffith and Connor Blagg. Also on the first unit were Charlie Putnam of Portsmouth, William Harrison of Ironton, Jeffrey Sparks and Elijah Dillon of Coal Grove, Ben Mattam of Fairland and Tristan Crisenberry of Gallia Academy.
Sam Miller of Fairland and Jayce Edwards of Coal Grove were honorable-mention picks.