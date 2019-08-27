A trying week for Russell High School's football team ended with a victory Friday night.
Red Devils head coach T.J. Maynard's mother, Emily, died Tuesday. She was 68. To honor her, Russell's players wore a sticker with the initials "EM" on their helmets for their game at Mason County.
Then, on the way to the game in Maysville, Kentucky, one of the team's buses was involved in a minor accident on the AA Highway near Vanceburg, Kentucky, delaying its arrival. No one was hurt.
During the game, Red Devils standout linebacker Chase Snedegar broke his leg and appears to be sidelined at least through the regular season.
The week featured a happy ending, however, as Russell raced to a 49-0 lead on its way to a 49-13 triumph.
The Red Devils face a big challenge at home Friday when they take on Raceland.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers requested for the family of former Huntington High School boys basketball coach Jim Ward, who died last week.
Ward led the Pony Express to the 1969 state championship. He also was an accomplished golfer, winning the 1964 West Virginia Amateur and participating in the U.S. Amateur four times. Ward was instrumental in promoting high school and junior golf in West Virginia and the Tri-State.
BONECUTTER HONORED: Point Pleasant wrestling coach John Bonecutter is the 2019 National Wrestling Coaches Association high school coach of the year in West Virginia.
Bonecutter has won the award three times in 10 seasons, also receiving the honor in 2010 and 2012. Bonecutter led the Big Blacks to the Class AA state championship last season.
VOLLEY GIRLS: Fairland volleyball standout Bailey Roland recorded her 1,000th career assist Thursday as the Dragons defeated Ironton 3-1.
Gallia Academy has won 44 consecutive Ohio Valley Conference volleyball matches. West Carter defeated Fairview to win the Kentucky 16th Region All A volleyball championship.
Huntington High won the Athens Invitational, defeating the host Bulldogs, Eastern-Meigs and Waterford. Allison Bayes had 44 kills and Megan Steele 25.
South Gallia volleyball coach Charles Maxam picked up his first win in dramatic fashion as the Rebels rallied from two sets down to defeat Symmes Valley 23-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-11. ... Boyd County setter Abby Baker, a junior, recorded her 1,000th career assist last week as the Lions triumphed over Ashland.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley offensive lineman Jacob Hutchison received and offer from Kentucky Christian University. ... Former Fairmont Senior basketball star Jalen Bridges, now of Scotland performance Institute in Pennsylvania, said he will visit West Virginia University this weekend. Bridges narrowed his options to WVU, Indiana, Alabama, Miami and Xavier.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Coal Grove football star Austen Pleasants, a senior offensive lineman, has been named one of Ohio University's captains. ... Northwest's girls soccer team defeated Piketon 4-0 last week, marking the first season-opening victory in the seven-year history of the program. ... Tug Valley and Parkersburg Catholic agreed to a game at Laidley Field at a date to be determined to make up for the lost game each encountered when Clarksburg Notre Dame canceled its season. ... Former Huntington St. Joe girls soccer star McKenzie Moran has made Gonzaga University's travel squad as a true freshman.