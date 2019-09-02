FLATWOODS, Ky. — Russell jumped to a 21-0 halftime lead and rolled to a surprising 41-0 victory over Raceland Saturday night in the Rail Cities Bowl high school football game at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
The Rams (1-1) muffed the opening kickoff and the Red Devils (2-0) recovered on a play indicative of the rest of the game. Malakai Anderson scored on a 7-0 run just 1:24 into the game for all the points Russell needed.
Nathan Conley scored on a 3-yard run and Anderson via a 1-yard plunge to give the Red Devils a 21-0 lead. Russell rushed for 200 yards in the first half and held Raceland to 34. The Rams offense struggled without quarterback Jake Heighton, injured early in the contest.
Anderson scored for the third time on a 9-yard run at 2:11 of the third quarter to make it 28-0. At 9:14 of the fourth period, Josh Griffith scored on a 33-yard deflection at 9:14 of the fourth to boost Russell's lead to 35-0.
Conley scored again from the 1 with 5:38 to play to set the score.
Anderson and Conley shared most valuable player honors for the Red Devils. Gunnur Lewis was the Rams' MVP.
Both teams return to action on Friday. Russell plays at Ironton (1-0) at 7 p.m. Raceland visits Rowan County (2-0) at 7:30 p.m.