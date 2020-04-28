CHARLESTON — Big changes are coming to the West Virginia high school basketball state tournaments, but the tournament schedule itself might not appear all that different.
The Secondary School Activities Commission has already approved a two-year pilot program for a four-class state tournament for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, and on May 18, the group’s board of directors is set to vote on a proposal for a revamping of the tournament schedule at the Charleston Coliseum.
Given that there will be seven more games to play in each of the girls and boys tournaments, the most notable changes will be starting the events on Tuesday instead of Wednesday, and scheduling four championship games on Saturday instead of three.
The general format of six games per day (until the finals) will still hold true in the new system, with three-game sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The approximate tipoff times for the subsequent games remain 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the day sessions, and 7:15 and 9 p.m. in the night sessions.
However, all semifinal round games now cannot be played on Friday, since there will be eight of them and only six available time slots on Friday. Thus, Thursday’s sessions will include some quarterfinal and semifinal games in a manner to be determined.
That also means that some teams that win opening-round games on Tuesday might have to wait until Friday to play their semifinal games. If their towns are not within a short drive from the Coliseum — say a team from Martinsburg or Wheeling — those teams have to decide whether to remain in Charleston hotels or make a round trip from home.
“Do they stay or do they go?’’ said Bernie Dolan, the SSAC’s executive director. “That is the biggest issue I see.’’
The placement of teams in certain time slots all has to do with the coaches seeding process, which came into play in 2005. Typically, the No. 1 seeds in each class receive quarterfinal games in the first day of the tournament — though not the 9:30 a.m. eye-opener — and, if they won, were rewarded with a day’s rest. That now becomes another sticking point in the schedule that the SSAC board of directors will look at during their May 18 vote.
“My initial thought,’’ Dolan said, “is to do all the (Class) A (games) on Tuesday so that they have their day and one day (Class) AA … but I have to look at the exact details.’’
The addition of a fourth championship game on Saturday will alter that traditional schedule, which, under the three-class system, had starting times of noon and 2:30 p.m. (for Class A and AA, which alternated) and 7:15 p.m. for AAA, with a break between the day and night sessions to clear the arena.
Possible start times for the four-class title games would be 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the A and AA games and 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. for the AAA and AAAA games, allowing time for postgame awards presentations.
Dates for the 2021 girls tournament thus become March 9-13, with the boys a week later from March 16-20.
This year’s state tournaments were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, which has stalled statewide prep sports since March 12.