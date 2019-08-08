ONA - Cabell Midland basketball star Chandler Schmidt will be allowed to pass only with one hand and dribbling will not be allowed.
Knights' basketball fans need not fear. These rules apply only to Schmidt's football career. The second-team all-state basketball guard is moving from wide receiver to quarterback in football. Schmidt, the only basketball player to play football for Cabell Midland last season, never has played quarterback, but said he's eager to do so.
"Coach (Luke Salmons) came and asked me to play it," said Schmidt, a sophomore who averaged 18 points per game to help the Knights to the Class AAA state tournament semifinals in basketball.
Schmidt is quick and athletic, reminding some of former Cabell Midland standout quarterback Javon Light, who plays basketball at West Virginia State University. Schmidt also stands out for his intelligence, which he showed in basketball and during summer drills with the football team.
"He makes good decisions and he's a leader," Knights coach Luke Salmons said of Schmidt, who joins all-state cornerback J.J. Roberts working at quarterback. He and J.J. have done a really good job."
Schmidt didn't catch a varsity pass as a freshman, but few others did, either, as ground-oriented Cabell Midland completed just 23. Maybe he will be more involved in the passing game on the throwing end.
"I hope we throw some," Schmidt said. "We don't pass a lot."
The Knights skipped seven-on-seven scrimmages this summer, opting to work on their own during a three-week practice period. Such scrimmages feature a quarterback, wide receivers, tight end, linebackers and defensive backs. No running plays are permitted as teams work on their air attacks and pass defenses.
"A lot of it's a waste of time and money," Salmons said. "You can get in some bad habits. It's like playing golf when you're not good at golf. You paid money and expect to have fun, but you're not good at it. We did some different things, took them on a few trips and did some things."
Schmidt is like several potential Knights starters. He has some experience, but not much.
"In some situations, we're younger, but we're not, if that makes sense," Salmons said. "By that I mean we have seniors who are first-year a starters, or juniors have played but haven't started. The kids worked hard and got a lot better this summer."