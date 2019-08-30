HUNTINGTON — Huntington High head coach Billy Seals isn't one for excuses.
There are plenty of reasons why expectations could be lower for the Highlanders after lots of losses due to graduation.
Still, Seals' goal remains the same every year a state championship and that isn't going to change despite a fresh look for the 2019 season with many young faces seeing action.
"The expectations are the same each year and that isn't going to change while I'm here," Seals said. "We expect the same from the young guys as what we do from veterans. We just have to coach them up hard and get them ready. The expectation is to win every Friday night we take the field."
Seals and the Highlanders have the benefit of an extra week to prepare after opening the 2019 season with a bye week.
That will help some of the new guys within the lineup get acclimated to game speed in practice sessions leading up to the first game, which is Sept. 6 against Riverside.
"There's a lot of young guys who haven't played a lot of snaps, so we're going to be a team where there's going to be three or four sophomores out there and maybe a couple of freshmen, too," Seals said. "Those guys are going to have to get their feet wet early and continue to progress."
While the team has many new faces, there are some key veterans in place who will be leaned on for their leadership.
Linebacker Brocton Blair leads that group of players with experience, having been a fixture in the lineup since the start of his sophomore year. Blair will also see time in the Highlanders' backfield, adding a powerful back to the mix.
"This guy, you could just see him even in June ball when I didn't give him a bunch of reps because he knows what he's doing with the young guys and he was another coach on the field," Seals said. "He's helped with the backers to make the proper calls and get aligned."
Diallo Mitchell is another player who will likely see action on both sides of the ball after serving as a key component of the rushing attack in 2018.
While those two players are each pivotal at their respective position, perhaps one of the most important returnees for the team is offensive and defensive lineman Terrance Pankey, who is the lone returnee along an offensive line which was a strength last season.
Seals praised Pankey's leadership when discussing his team.
"You look up front with the offensive line and we've got to replace four out of five starters," Seals said. "The only guy that played significant snaps for us was Terrance. Everyone else is new, but they are going to be good and having Terrance and (quarterback) Tay Blackwell back offensively is huge to coach those young guys up and show them how it's supposed to be."
One player along the offensive front that Seals said to look out for is tackle Maxwell Wentz, who will debut at the varsity level in the opener.
"He's 6-3 1/2, 260 and we think he's going to be one of the best tackles in the state," Seals said. "Rahsan Robinson, Josh Pauley, Nick Meadows all those guys are going to be good. They just haven't played a lot on Friday night yet."
Blackwell returns to the quarterback spot and may also see action as a safety due to his experience for the team.
With several skill guys back, but little offensive line experience, Seals said his offense is going to be molded to the strength of his team.
"That core nucleus of skill guys are really going to help the team come along," Seals said. "Offensively, we'll be a bit different because you've got to do what your kids are strong at. You have to play to your strengths and that is the skill positions on offense. Hopefully, the line continues to progress."
One player who could help in both the skill and line department is Eli Archer, who will play tight end after coming over from Chesapeake.
New faces on both sides of the football may mean an experience disadvantage early for the Highlanders, but Seals said the talent and excitement is as high in a preseason as what it has been, which has been invigorating for him as a veteran coach.
"Each day, guys are growing and you see something new out of them where they prove to themselves they can perform," Seals said. "As a coach, it doesn't get much better than that. We've just got to put it all together and see where we stack up on Friday nights."
Huntington High
Location: Huntington
Nickname: Highlanders
Classification: Class AAA
Stadium: Bob Sang Field
2018 record: 8-5
2019 Huntington High football schedule
Sept. 6 Riverside
Sept. 13 at George Washington
Sept. 20 at Woodrow Wilson
Sept. 27 South Charleston
Oct. 4 Parkersburg South
Oct. 11 at Hurricane
Oct. 18 Capital
Oct. 25 Cabell Midland
Nov. 1 at Parkersburg
Nov. 8 Spring Valley