HUNTINGTON - If there is anything Hurricane High School's football team doesn't need it's a tough opponent.
Enter Cabell Midland.
The Knights (3-0) are No. 1 in Class AAA and host the No. 22 Redskins (1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at the Castle. Hurricane can take one of two approaches - dread at facing another quality foe after losing to Spring Valley and Capital, or excitement at the opportunity to vault itself back into playoff contention.
"You take some positives out of it and get ready for Midland," Redskins coach Jeremy Taylor said of consecutive losses.
Hurricane was victimized by big plays last week. Capital scored on touchdown passes of 74 and 44 yards, a 50-yard run and a 40-yard interception return. At the same time the Redskins we're giving up yardage in huge chunks, Cabell Midland was shredding Spring Valley with touchdown runs of 88 and 77 yards and an interception return for a score of its own. Quarterback JJ Roberts also had an 87-yard run to set up another touchdown.
Hurricane brings its own potency to Ona. The Redskins scored 55 in an opening victory over Winfield. Last week, Austin Womack completed 17 of 34 passes for 240 yards and three touchdown. Tailback Christian Hill carries 30 times for 136 yards.
The Knights are familiar with Hurricane's offensive prowess. The Redskins scored on their first five possessions and overall outgained Cabell Midland 310-245 last season in a 40-10 triumph.
"A little bit," Knights coach Luke Salmons said if if his team uses last year's loss as motivation. "Our kids understand that. We don't harp on that because this is a different team. Hurricane is always good. How much our guys will use last year's game as motivation, I don't know, but they understand that Hurricane is a good team."
Hill's performance likely will be a key factor in Hurricane's success. If he runs effectively, Womack's passing game with a bevy of talented receivers opens up.
Cabell Midland won't target No. 28, however, on Friday. Hill instead will wear No. 80 in honor of Roane County football player Alex Miller, who died last week during a game with Clay County.
"My condolences go out to his friends, family and community," Hill tweeted of Miller. "I don't know how I would react if that happened to one of mine. To honor him, this Friday against Cabell Midland I will be making a number change and wearing 80 in honor of him. Gonna do everything I can to give that number 1 last great game. This is more than just a game. It's a family."