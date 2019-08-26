HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe girls soccer doesn't have the hardware of its sister program in basketball, yet its been one of the Tri-State's most respected programs with the success of the past two years.
Head coach Nick Turner and assistant coach Ben Eng guided the team of 15 girls to the sectional round of the WVSSAC playoffs but were always turned away by powerhouse Winfield.
When Turner and Eng left the program, the Fighting Irish were at a crossroads. Key talent and experience returned but now without its two leaders of the past four years where would it go?
On top of that one of the best soccer players in the area, McKenzie Moran, graduated leaving the team without one of its signature players.
To say there was uncertainty with the program when Tyler Smith stepped in to take the helm of the St. Joe girls soccer team isn't an understatement.
"When I took over we weren't even real sure there would be a team this year," Smith said.
Five seniors, including Moran, graduated from the program in May while only one freshman came out for soccer a season ago.
Luckily for Smith and Huntington St. Joe, all but one of last year's players who were eligible to return did so and four freshman came out for the program in August to give the new coach 14 players.
"That's one thing about a small school is that you don't really know how many you have," Smith said.
The four freshmen, Emma Fleckenstein, Ramey George, Chloe Lee and Maren Muth saw playing time Saturday in St. Joe's season opener versus Boyd County, a 3-1 Fighting Irish win. Muth added a goal.
That group will join the returning players, Jenna Bates, Avery Smith, Anne Blatt, Ava Lee, Laney Whitmore, Lindsey Blatt, Abi Hugh, Abby Lee, Smantha Richbart and Mina Smith, the coach's daughter, on the pitch this fall.
The upperclassmen are experienced and have taken on the leadership role for the new coach.
"We've always been around (Smith) because he's Mina's dad so he's always like been involved with soccer," senior midfielder and forward Hugh said.
"I think he's a really positive guy and has a lot of different outlooks."