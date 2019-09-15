MERCERVILLE, Ohio — South Gallia shut out an opponent at home for the first time at its new stadium Friday night, routing Federal Hocking 44-0.
The victory was first as head coach for Vance Fellure.
Tristan Saber threw five touchdown passes to lead the Rebels (1-2 overall, 1-1 Tri-Valley Conference). Kyle Northup caught a TD pass and ran for a score, a 14-yard sprint that gave South Gallia an 8-0 lead. Saber followed with TD passes of 44 and 25 yards to Jared Ward to push the lead to 22-0. Saber then hit Kenny Siders with a 53-yard scoring strike to make it 30-0. Saber's last two strikes were 43 yards to Northup and 16 yards to Justin Butler.
Saber completed 8 of 11 passes for 204 yards.
The Lancers (1-2, 0-2) lost their 35th consecutive TVC game.
FEDERAL HOCKING 0 0 0 0 - 0
SOUTH GALLIA 14 16 8 6 - 44
SG - Northup 14 run (Northup run)
SG - Ward 44 pass from Saber (run failed)
SG - Ward 25 pass from Saber (Northup run)
SG - Sideers 53 pass from Saber (Northup run)
SG - Northup 43 pass from Saber (Davis run)
SG - Butler 16 pass from Saber (run failed)
WHEELERSBURG 34, ASHLAND 33: Braxton Sammons kicked a 45-yard field goal on the last play of regulation, then booted the winning extra point in overtime as the Pirates (1-2) edged the visiting Tomcats (3-1).
Makya Matthews scored on a 13-yard run to tie the game 33-33.
Sammons also kicked a 25-yard field goal in a lightning-delayed contest that Ashland led 13-0. Aaron Masters completed 14 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns for Wheelersburg. Matthews had 124 yards receiving.
OAK HILL 20, ROCK HILL 0: Triston Diltz ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the Oaks (1-2) beat the visiting Redmen (0-3) in a game that ended with 7:13 left the fourth quarter because of lightning. Diltz scored on runs of 83 and 65 yards. Noah Donley added a 17-yard TD jaunt.
ROCK HILL 0 0 0 0 - 0
OAK HILL 0 7 7 6 - 20
OH - Diltz 83 run (Harden kick)
OH - Diltz 65 run (Harden kick)
OH - Donley 17 run (no point after attempted)
RUSSELL 41, LAWRENCE COUNTY 12: Charlie Jachimczuk ran for a touchdown and threw for another as the Red Devils (3-1) walloped the Bulldogs (2-2) in Louisa, Kentucky. Ethan Sharp ran for 83 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
BOYD COUNTY 21, BATH COUNTY 0: The Lions gave coach Evan Ferguson his first win at Boyd County (1-3), with a shutout of the Wildcats (2-2) in Owingsville, Kentucky.
Dayne Lawson ran for a career-best 195 yards and touchdowns of 89 and 55 yards on 12 carries. He also recovered a fumble. Logan Lunsford threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Kelly for Boyd County's first score.
WARREN 66, MEIGS 28: Kurt Taylor passed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns as the Warriors (2-1) clobbered the Marauders (1-2) in Vincent, Ohio. Taylor completed 23 of 32 passes as Warren rolled up 658 yards.
Meigs led 7-0, but Warren scored 33 points in the second quarter to pull away. Brandon Simoniette caught eight passes for 123 yards and two TDs.
Coulter Cleland completed 11 of 23 passes for 206 yards for Meigs.
SOUTHERN 58, WAHAMA 22: The Tornadoes (3-0 overall, 2-0 TVC) won their fifth in a row over the White Falcons (1-2, 1-1)
Gage Shuler passed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, ran 11 times for 102 yards and returned an interception for a score for Southern. Trey McNickle rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
Trevor Hunt paced Wahama with 132 yards and one touchdown on 13 attempts.
MINFORD 45, GREENUP COUNTY 27: Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis carried 23 times for 226 yards and Ty Wiget 20 times for 144 yards as the Falcons beat the Musketeers in a lightning-delayed game in Lloyd, Kentucky. Eli Sammons, a Marshall University commit, completed 15 of 34 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Greenup County. Austin Evans caught 11 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
GREEN 40, MANCHESTER 8: The Bobcats (2-1) raced to a 40-0 lead and routed the home-standing Greyhounds.
PIKEVILLE 12, RACELAND 6: The home-standing Panthers (4-0) used two big plays to beat the Rams (2-2).
Cody Raines returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and Zac Lockhart caught an 85-yard pass from Isaac McNamee to give Pikeville a 12-0 lead. Caleb Rowsey threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Lewis for Raceland's score.
POCA 62, BRAXTON COUNTY 0: Ethan Payne rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries as the Dots pounded the Eagles in Sutton, West Virginia. Payne scored on runs of 26, 6, 27, and 10 yards. Jay Cook completed 12 of 16 passes for 142 yards and three TDs to lead the Dots, who gained 461 total yards.
MINGO CENTRAL 52, LOGAN 6: Daylin Goad accounted for 354 yards and four touchdowns as the visiting Miners (2-1) beat the Wildcats (0-3).
Goad completed 19 of 26 passes for 267 yards and three scores, and rushed for 87 yards and a TD on seven carries. Drew Hatfield hauled in 14 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Cisco ran for 97 yards and a score on 15 carries.
KETTERING ALTER 14, BELFRY 0: The Knights (3-0) scored 14 points in the second half of a defensive battle to defeat the visiting Pirates in Kettering, Ohio. Alter's defense held Belfry (2-1) to 127 yards, making touchdown runs of 25 and 41 yards by Branden McDonald stand up.