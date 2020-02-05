SOUTH POINT, Ohio — College football prospects don’t often emerge from high school teams with 1-9 records.
South Point, however, produced two. Tight end Larry Fox and offensive lineman Grant Gifford signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday, Fox with Alderson Broaddus University, Gifford with Urbana University.
“Urbana offered a full ride and I couldn’t turn that down,” Gifford said of why he chose the Blue Knights over Alderson Broaddus, Mount Union and others. “I loved the atmosphere and the coaches.”
Gifford said he will play center and “take some reps” at guard.
“They pretty much lost all their linemen, so we’ll be pretty young,” Gifford said. “Being a redshirt isn’t a bad thing, but I want to come in and play, whether I start or get snaps.”
The son of former Pointers coach James Gifford said he will major in law enforcement.
Fox said he probably will major in business, but isn’t sure. He chose Alderson Broaddus over Urbana, Concord and several other schools.
“They were very interested in the type of player I am and what I can be,” said Fox, who is adept at blocking and receiving. “They told me I could play tight end and out of the backfield as a blocker.”
Fox caught 34 passes for 588 yards last season. He and Gifford were All-Ohio Valley Conference players.