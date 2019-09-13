SPRING VALLEY - For Spring Valley High School's football team, there is nothing quite like the feel of grass, taste of dirt and dusting of chalk.
Those experiences mean the Timberwolves are home. Spring Valley (2-0) plays its first game on its own field this season at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it takes on local rival Cabell Midland (2-0) in a battle of traditional Class AAA powers.
The Timberwolves have fared well on the road, defeating Wayne 38-0 and Hurricane 28-6, but are happy to be back home where they have won 19 consecutive games. Spring Valley hasn't lost as host since Sept. 2, 2016 when it fell to Huntington High 17-13.
Another streak the Timberwolves are on is four wins in a row over Cabell Midland. Spring Valley beat the Knights 55-26 in 2017, 56-28 and 15-0 in 2017 and 35-7 last season. The Knights haven't won a game in the series since a 41-6 rout on Aug. 28, 2015.
Despite their recent dominance of the series and impressive start to this season, no one in Carolina Blue and Silver is taking Friday's game for granted. Cabell Midland pounded St. Albans 56-13 to open the season and came home to blow out Parkersburg 55-13 last week.
"Cabell Midland's good," Timberwolves multi-position standout David Livingston said. "It will be a tough one. It's a rivalry game and we have to play well."
Livingston mans the secondary in Spring Valley's stout defense, which held Wayne to 38 total yards and Hurricane to 105. The Knights present a greater challenge, having rushed for 360 yards against St. Albans and 633 vs. Parkersburg.
Both teams feature big, strong offensive lines that lead powerful running games. Neither team gets fancy often, nor throws excessively.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said he is pleased with how his team has performed, but added that it will have to be even better against Cabell Midland. In a game of teams of the caliber of these, one mistake could be the difference.
"We left 14 points on the board against Hurricane," Dingess said. "We need to clean up some penalties. We have a lot of things to work on, thing we can improve on."