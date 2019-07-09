HUNTINGTON — Olivia Slone was solid on the soccer field and outstanding in the classroom.
The former Spring Valley High School girls soccer standout was one of several local former prep stars who played last season at the University of Rio Grande. A senior, Slone was named to the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. Slone played in 18 games last season and 74 for her career. She finished with two assists.
Following is a look at some other local student-athletes who played for the RedStorm and were strong academically last season:
>> Rachel Haddad, River Valley H.S., women's soccer: The senior defender made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. In 16 games last season, she scored two goals and assisted on two others.
>> Isaiah Lester, Gallia Academy, men's cross country: Lester, a sophomore, was named to the River States Conference scholar-athlete team.
>> Haley Merritt, Spring Valley H.S., women's soccer: A senior defender who made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team, Merritt transferred from Marshall University and finished her career with two points.
>> Emma Saxby, Ironton St. Joe H.S., women's soccer: The junior defender made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. She appeared in six games last season.
>> Logan Sheets, River Valley H.S, men's golf: A junior transfer from Shawnee State, Sheets shot 169 to place 61st in the Shawnee State Fall Invitational. Sheets shot 174, good for 42nd at the River States Conference Fall Preview.
>> Carly Shriver, Gallia Academy, volleyball: A sophomore setter, Shriver made the River States Conference scholar-athlete team. Shriver made 107 sets and 17 assists last season.