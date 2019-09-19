HUNTINGTON - Players at Spring Valley High School find themselves in a situation this week not many of them are familiar with after Friday's 28-21 home loss to arch rival Cabell Midland.
Coaches told players the loss was the school's first at home since a defeat by Huntington High on Sept. 2, 2016.
That left the Timberwolves in a situation where they must quickly rebound from that tough loss at home and prepare for South Charleston in a Mountain State Athletic Conference game Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Wolves Den.
"Well, I've been playing for three years and we were talking to coach (Brent) Terry yesterday and he was talking about how we've had 18 home wins since my sophomore year," said Spring Valley senior offensive lineman Jake Hutchison. "It was tough but being a senior you have to suck it up and move on. If you let it to get to your head then it's just going to ruin your day and the rest of your practices."
Spring Valley (2-1, 1-1 MSAC) players said they found themselves taking Cabell Midland lightly, figuring the game would work out as it always had - a Timberwolves blowout.
Senior linebacker Luke Christopher said Spring Valley played well in stopping the Knights ground game up the middle but when it ran to the outside the Timberwolves were missing assignments. That led Cabell Midland to plowing 374 rushing yards of Wayne County turf.
Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said the team can't dwell on the loss. Instead, it must learn from the mistakes made including how it prepares for teams.
"They all ought to come out Friday with a chip on their shoulder like they got something to prove. That (Friday's game) is not the type of team we are. I'm anxious to get out there and watch our kids fly around and play football again," Dingess said.
Preparing for South Charleston (1-2, 0-2) will involve Spring Valley polishing its blocking game where the coach said the Timberwolves struggled and Hutchison agreed. As Dingess said, the Timberwolves haven't changed anything in 12 years and one loss to Cabell Midland won't change that.
The Black Eagles, coming off a 59-29 home loss to Johnson Central, are an aggressive and physical team with speed to burn, Dingess said.
"I was hoping for rain but we're not going to get any," Dingess joked. "They spread it out, they do a good job of getting the ball in their playmaker's hands and they're aggressive on defense.
"They fly around and hit you so it's one of those games we're going to have to play really well to win."
South Charleston is led on the field by freshman quarterback Trey Dunn (6-0, 175) who is mobile and can pass.
"They're quarterback likes to run a lot so it's going to be a test for our secondary and for our D-line to get to the quarterback," Christopher said.
Christopher said he would have to watch Dunn, who accounted for three TDs -- one passing, two rushing -- against the Golden Eagles. Dunn's scrambling means the Spring Valley defense must stop that but watch the wide receivers too.
In the receiving corps, South Charleston has another weapon in senior Romeo Dunham (5-11, 170) whose 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown brought the Black Eagles to within one score of Johnson Central just before halftime.
Dingess said the Black Eagles also have an advantage over Spring Valley in one area where the Timberwolves aren't accustomed to being on the short end -- size.
"They're a lot bigger than us," Dingess said. "I mean they're huge. They got the best looking kids in the conference so they got size and speed and everything.
"We've got to, hopefully, cause some turnovers and capitalize on them."
Spring Valley finds itself for the first time in a few years coming into a game where it is like any other high school team facing a challenge from within its own conference. Failure to recognize the challenge could see the Timberwolves staring at another oddity. A .500 record.