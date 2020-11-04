If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began this weekend, they’d sure look different.
For one thing, Martinsburg would be out. That’s the four-time defending champion in Class AAA and the state’s most powerful program. So would Spring Valley, the team the Bulldogs beat for three of those recent titles.
Also sidelined would be Spring Mills, tied for No. 8 in the current AAA playoff ratings, along with two of the top six teams in the AA ratings (Frankfort, Keyser) and two of the top 12 in Class A (Tug Valley, Tolsia).
All of those teams hail from counties that had high COVID-19 numbers on last week’s West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System map, which uses color codes to designate risk in each county. That map is updated at 5 p.m. each Saturday and determines the status of in-person classes and school activities for the following week.
Two counties were in red (the highest risk) on last week’s map, Mingo and Mineral, and five more were in orange — Berkeley, Morgan, Upshur, Wayne and Wyoming. If it remains that way Saturday, teams in those counties are ineligible to compete in postseason play. Only teams in counties designated as green (lowest risk), yellow or gold are able to make the playoffs.
There is at least one statewide game Saturday afternoon, the final day of the regular season, so the Secondary School Activities Commission is prepared to release its final playoff ratings sometime Saturday evening — but only after the WVDE map comes out. That’s because the SSAC plans to take teams from red and orange counties “out of the mix” for playoff eligibility, and move up teams below them in the final ratings to determine the 16 schools in each class that qualify.
“As of right now, there’s no way for teams in orange and red to play,” said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC, “so they would come out before we did the final 16.”
So teams languishing around 20th in the current ratings — even teams with losing records — could wind up making the playoff field if several teams ahead of them are removed from consideration due to high COVID counts.
“It’s not fun for us to tell teams they’re out,” Dolan said. “We’re just trying to follow some rules that have been outlined. It wasn’t fun in March when people saw their (spring sports) seasons end abruptly, and it’s not fun now, whether it’s soccer, volleyball or whatever.
“Most people will know before Saturday night (when the map is released) what they are, so most people will know what’s coming.”
There has been some movement involving those orange counties on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ daily County Alert System map. Morgan, Upshur, Wayne and Wyoming have turned gold, which would make their teams playoff eligible if those changes hold through the weekly Saturday map. However, eight more counties have since fallen into the orange category on the daily map — Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler and Wood.
At present, the SSAC’s only alternative to removing orange and red counties from the final ratings would be to draw up a playoff bracket with those schools still involved and then allow any teams opposite them to advance uncontested. Dolan and his staff preferred the other plan.
“We felt like taking them out of the mix will guarantee everybody a game in Week 1,” Dolan said. “You have to win to move forward. Now once we get past Week 1, then you’re already in a bracket and you’re going to advance if your opponent can’t play.
“Then if neither one can play, it just goes forward. The only time there’s a problem is if neither team in the championship can play. Then we might have to consider bumping it a week to try to get those counties to a different color so they can participate.”
Every team in the state apparently hit the SSAC’s minimum of three games played to be eligible for playoff consideration. The only stipulation was schools that didn’t get in a fourth game needed to show documentation that they attempted to schedule another game, but were unsuccessful either because no one wanted to play or because their county colors were not compatible with a prospective opponent.
Capital (1-2), which is coming off a two-week COVID quarantine, said recently it was simply going to schedule an additional regular-season home game during the playoffs, as permitted by the SSAC for teams that didn’t get in their full allotment of 10 regular-season contests. But the SSAC did receive a letter from Capital saying it tried to get a fourth game, so the Cougars might still be eligible for playoff consideration, but since they’re currently 23rd in the ratings, they would need several schools to drop out of contention for high COVID counts.