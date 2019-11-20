ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Now that Jake Carr has moved on to the baseball program at West Virginia University, the role of being the ace pitcher for two-time state champion St. Albans has fallen to Ayden Hodges. And he’s ready for it.
The senior left-hander took one of the first steps on that journey Tuesday when he signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Marshall University and play baseball. The signing took place during a ceremony at St. Albans High School.
Hodges played a major role last spring in helping the Red Dragons capture their second Class AAA championship in three years, going 9-1 with a 0.66 earned run average and 80 strikeouts in 53 innings. He allowed merely 30 hits.
But his role last year came as the No. 2 starter in the rotation behind Carr, and now Hodges steps into a brighter spotlight as the ace of the staff.
“I’m ready for it,’’ Hodges said.
That means he’ll draw the starting assignment against the opponent’s top pitcher, whether it be a key regular-season game for seeding purposes, a Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament contest, or an opening postseason game. Hodges said all of that doesn’t change his mindset.
“Not really,’’ he said, “because no matter what, I face the same team — just without their No. 1 going against me (at the plate). I’m facing the same lineup, just not going against their No. 1.’’
Hodges got plenty of starts in clutch situations last year, none bigger than the state championship game against defending champion Hurricane. He threw 62/3 innings of one-hit ball as SA topped the Redskins 5-0.
He was selected to the All-State second team and All-Kanawha Valley second team as a junior. He also batted .250 with 14 walks against 13 strikeouts.
“I’m really proud of him, and really proud of the progress he’s made,’’ said St. Albans coach Rick Whitman. “The sky’s the limit for Ayden, and obviously he’s had a lot of success here at St. Albans. But it’s bittersweet because when he signs that letter of intent, it means his time at St. Albans is about to end. But it’s been quite a ride.’’
Hodges, who turns 18 on Dec. 11, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. But he doesn’t think his stature will be a shortcoming at the collegiate level, where top pitchers are generally well over 6 feet.
“I think I can (overcome that),’’ Hodges said. “All I’ve got to do is focus on hitting my spots, ball movement, staying focused mentally and physically. I don’t really think size matters when it comes to your mental head game.’’
Hodges said his fastball topped out at 88-89 mph during his last high school season, but he twice hit 90 mph during the summer.
He said he chose Marshall in part because of the school’s plans to build a $22 million baseball park set to open in March 2021.
“It’s just really close to home,’’ Hodges said, “and they’re building a new stadium. It’s important to me. I want to get a lot better, and I look forward to having a good four years there.’’