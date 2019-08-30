HUNTINGTON — Huntington St. Joe girls high school basketball star Bailee Adkins has committed to the University of Dayton.
Adkins originally committed to DePaul University, but after her father Mike died on May 7, she reconsidered. On Aug. 9, Adkins opted to play for a school closer to her home in Lavalette. The University of Dayton is less than a three-hour drive. DePaul, in Rosemont, Illinois, is a 7 1/2-hour drive.
"After my dad's accident, I decided I wanted to be closer to my family," Adkins said. "Dayton is a really good school. I visited and I liked it and my dad liked it, too."
A 5-foot-7 senior point guard, Adkins averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 rebounds per contest last season in helping Huntington St. Joe to a Class A state championship. She was named to The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Team and first-team all-state.
Adkins owned scholarship offers from several schools, including Marshall, Bradley, Charlotte, Cleveland State, Elon, Florida International, George Washington, James Madison, Miami (Ohio), North Carolina-Wilmington, Radford, Xavier and Youngstown State.
Dayton went 17-14 last season, 10-6 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
"Dayton got a great kid on and off the floor," said Scott Johnson, one of Adkins' AAU coaches. "I couldn't be more happy for this kid. She's a proven winner."
Adkins, who is undecided on a major, said she likes the Flyers' style of play.
"They run a fast-paced offense just like we do," Adkins said. "They spread the floor and pick and roll. They create a lot of opportunities for the point guard."
No college is closer to Adkins' home than Marshall, which features her former St. Joe teammate Paige Shy on the roster. Adkins complimented the Thundering Herd, but said Marshall wasn't the right fit at the right time.
"I wanted to be closer to home than DePaul, and Marshall came about a little bit, but I didn't want to be too close," Adkins said. "Dayton is close enough that I can come home on weekends if I want and my family and friends can come see me play."
Adkins suffered a foot injury late last season and still is trying to recover from it. Despite the pain, she played out the season.
Adkins said she is glad to have a college choice determined so she can concentrate on her senior year.
"The recruiting process was fun, but it was aggravating, too," Adkins said. "It takes a lot of time and you get a lot of calls. You feel pressured to pick soon because there are other girls who they'll offer a scholarship if you don't."
St. Joe, DePaul and Dayton all are Catholic schools, but Adkins said that wasn't a factor in her decision.
"I'm not Catholic," she said, with a laugh.