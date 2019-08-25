HUNTINGTON — For nearly three-quarters of the 80-minute boys soccer match between Spring Valley and Huntington St. Joe, the Class AAA Timberwolves appeared well in control of the game Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
However, the Class A Fighting Irish rallied for two goals in the final 25 minutes to tie Spring Valley 2-2 in the season opener for both schools.
Just three minutes into the game, Spring Valley (0-0-1) got on the scoreboard when Nathan Ball sent a hard kick past a sleeping St. Joe defense for a 1-0 lead.
The Fighting Irish (0-0-1) settled their defense down and kept the Timberwolves off the scoreboard through the remainder of the first half, although the St. Joe squad couldn't get its own offense going against a Spring Valley team with 11 underclassmen.
"We had a so-called 'coming to Jesus' at halftime about that first-half performance," St. Joe head coach Chuck Karnes said. "It was not the best of the season, so games are real now - they all count now towards what happens at the end of the year. For the first 15-20 minutes, they didn't act like they were ready to come out and play hard."
Karnes' team that includes seven seniors was still searching for answers when Spring Valley freshman Alec Lockhart dribbled between three defenders to score an unassisted goal 14 minutes into the second half that gave the Timberwolves a seemingly insurmountable lead at 2-0.
However, Lockhart's goal also seemed to ignite a spark in the Fighting Irish.
In the next minute, Huntington St. Joe senior forward Zeb Pinson scored an unassisted goal of his own to put the Fighting Irish on the scoreboard. Pinson yelled at his teammates as he ran down the field following the goal.
They responded.
Pinson's brother, Zander, scored his first career goal just over seven minutes later to knot the score at 2-2.
All of the momentum seemed to belong with St. Joe; however, Spring Valley managed to deny a final goal to the Fighting Irish that would have given them a win.
Neither coach was disappointed with the tie, given the circumstances.
Assistant coach Scott Davies, filling in for head coach Ron Bowen, who was attending to family matters, said Spring Valley, being a young team, needed a good game against a quality, experienced Huntington St. Joe team to boost its confidence.
"We're a young team, that's pretty much the nature of the beast," Davies said. "I had four freshmen out there, I've got a couple of them out of position, we've got some ineligible players ... but at this point I'm pleased. I've got 17 on the roster of a (Class) AAA school and they're able to hold their own. With the inexperience, I think we'll hold our own this year.
"Honestly, 2-0 is the worst score to be up. One goal and (the other team) is back in it."
Karnes said for his team the tie doesn't mean as much as a win would have, but added, "It's much better than a loss.
"It doesn't mean the same thing. You can't take points away from the other team if they do well throughout the season if you just tie them. If you beat them, they continue to do well, you get more points off of their wins also," Karnes said.
SPRING VALLEY 1 1 - 2
HUNTINGTON. ST. JOE 0 2 - 2
SV - Ball (Workman), 3:00.
SV - Lockhart, 54:30.
HSJ - Ze. Pinson, 55:00
HSJ - Za. Pinson (Perry), 62:30
Shots: SV 9; SJ 13. Saves: SV Yeoman 3; SJ Vance 3. Corner kicks: SV 1; SJ 6.